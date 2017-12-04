Brittany Cartwright Speaks Out Against Haters, Says Strangers Make Her Cry

Brittany Cartwright of Vanderpump Rules is speaking out against the haters and admitting that strangers make her cry all the time. The star went to her Twitter page to share about what goes on and how it makes her feel. She is constantly given a hard time about her weight, but it doesn’t seem to matter if she is big or little, they still talk bad about her size.

It all started when Brittany had responded to what a fan had to say about her. She wanted to make sure that everyone saw it so she shared the reply along with saying, “Spread Love Not Hate. I’ve said it again and again, I’m hoping one day it sticks.” The fan first tweeted about how much Brittany Cartwright has changed and even mentioned that they felt like Hollywood was what had done it to her. Before dating Jax Taylor, Brittany was just a small town girl from Kentucky.

Brittany decided to respond and explain that she feels like she can’t wain no matter what she does. People give her a hard time if she is small or big. She admits that she gained weight and got bashed so hard that it made her cry every single day and it was strangers that were giving her a hard time. Now, Brittany Cartwright has lost some weight and feels great about herself, but people are being rough with her about this as well.

It turns out that according to Brittany she was skinnier than she is now when she started filming the show. She moved to Hollywood and put on some weight and now she has lost part of that weight back. Now, she is getting a hard time for losing that weight and just doesn’t know how to keep people from giving her such a hard time about it all. She has been sharing photos on her social networks that she has been working out and trying hard to get in shape, but instead of being praised, she is just getting a hard time for it now.

The new season of Vanderpump Rules will start airing tonight on Bravo. Hopefully, now that Brittany Cartwright is speaking out against haters, maybe they will stop giving her such a hard time.