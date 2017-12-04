Selena Gomez Potential Justin Bieber Split: She Reportedly Needs ‘Alone Time’ After Boyfriend Reunion

Selena Gomez posting a video and captioning it with the words “I need some alone time” has people thinking she could be taking a break from her romance with Justin Bieber.

The singer took to her official Instagram page, where she posted a video clip with the suggestive comment. Although she didn’t explain what she meant by needing some time for herself, fans were quick to assume she had called it quits with the Biebs.

To assume that Selena Gomez has already ended her relationship with Justin without explanation from the songstress herself seems rather absurd, particularly since the couple has been inseparable since their reunion in October.

It was just weeks ago when reports claimed that Selena Gomez and Justin were looking to purchase a home together in Los Angeles, stressing that the duo was committed to making their romance work this time around.

For the past couple of weeks, Selena has been traveling from state to state to perform and promote her latest single, “Wolves,” all while raising awareness for her lupus condition at a fundraiser in New York last month.

She was also present at the annual Billboard Women in Music event last week in Los Angeles before jetting off to Europe to continue her grueling work commitments involving her music career.

It’s all speculation at this point as to what Selena Gomez was referring to when she mentioned she needed some alone time, but for whatever reason, there seems to be a lot of fans thinking that Justin was what the “Come & Get It” singer was hinting at.

Following her acceptance speech at the Billboard event last week, Selena Gomez actually ended up spending the remainder of the evening with Bieber. The two were seen cuddling and kissing one another in what seemed a rather affectionate moment for the busy couple.

Selena Gomez has not elaborated on her comments on social media, and it doesn’t seem like she has any plans to do so.

Thank you beyond for your acknowledgment and honor @billboard but honestly thank you more for the event you held for women. That night was so inspiring and every woman spoke eloquently and with such force. I’ll try to continue to give my best to even remotely live up to a title. In the mean time I hope we all continue to give our best when the world wants to give us the worst. We aren’t stopping the fight. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Dec 2, 2017 at 4:15am PST

The 25-year-old confirmed last week that she’s planning to release her anticipated new album sometime next year. However, she has yet to set an official date.