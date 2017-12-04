Jacob Roloff And Isabel Rock Secretly Engaged? ‘LPBW’ Star Amy Roloff Weighs In

Little People Big World has followed the Roloff family – Matt, Amy, their twin sons Zach and Jeremy, Jacob, and daughter Molly – for over a decade. But when he turned 18, Jacob decided not to renew his contract and hasn’t appeared on the show since. He may no longer star on LPBW, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t interested in what’s going on in his life. So, when Tori (Zach’s wife) recently posted a picture on Instagram, many started asking if Jacob is secretly engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Isabel Rock.

Tori Roloff’s Instagram Post Sparks Rumors Of An Engagement

In Touch Weekly is reporting that along with the picture – featuring herself, Isabel, Audrey (Jeremy’s wife), Molly, and Amy – Tori included a caption referring to her “sisters and MIL.” She also wrote that the “Roloff boys really know how to pick ’em.” Pop Culture reports that including Isabel as a “sister” and implying that a Roloff boy had “picked” her, immediately caused fans to ask if she and Jacob are engaged.

Just a few days later, Amy responded with a post of her own. In a photo featuring her, Isabel, and tasty treats from her Little Kitchen, Amy made it a point in the caption to emphasize the relationship between Jacob and Isabel.

“After decorating the tree, I loved hanging out [with] Isabel (Jacob’s girlfriend) making Christmas lists and munching on some delicious gingerbread, pumpkin bread, and cookies,” wrote Amy.

In addition to the clarifying caption, Izzy’s left ring finger is clearly visible in the pic, and it didn’t have a ring on it.

Jacob Roloff May Have Left The Show, But Not Reality TV Completely

Even though Jacob has not been a part of LBPW for a while, back in May, he starred in his own spin-off web series along with Isabel, documenting a road trip they took together. Then, just last month, he updated fans about upcoming projects, including one he and Izzy are working on as a couple.

He says they have to keep it “top secret” for a while longer, but the two are working hard and will hopefully reveal it at the beginning of the new year. He added that the two were extremely excited.

Another Christmas season with this lady ❤️ A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on Nov 27, 2017 at 4:40pm PST

A Recent Power Outage Reunited The Family

Jacob recently appeared on his mom’s Instagram, for the first time in a long time, when her power unexpectedly went out, and he, Zach, and Tori came to her rescue. The power outage gave Amy the chance to spend time with her grandson Jackson (Zach and Tori’s baby), and fans were delighted to see Uncle Jacob spend time with the newest addition to the Roloff family.