Who Is Faith Stowers? Jax Taylor Reportedly Cheated On Brittany Cartwright With TV Host [Photo]

During tonight’s premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Jax Taylor will be seen being confronted with cheating allegations during a masquerade party for Scheana Marie’s birthday.

As fans have seen in the latest sneak peek Kristen Doute claims Jax Taylor slept with their mutual friend, Faith Stowers, before Taylor’s girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, hears the disturbing news.

While Faith Stowers clearly doesn’t want to be forced to speak of the alleged incident during the scene in question, rumors continue to swirl throughout Scheana Marie’s birthday celebration and ultimately, Brittany Cartwright ends up in tears at the thought that Taylor had cheated on her during their two-year relationship.

Although Faith Stowers isn’t a full-time cast member on Vanderpump Rules Season 6, nor has she ever been, she has made frequent appearances on the show and was rumored to have hooked up with Lisa Vanderpump’s son, Max, during a previous season.

During Vanderpump Rules Season 4, Faith Stowers participated in an interview with Real Mr. Housewife in regard to her relationship with Max Vanderpump and during the interview, she addressed a swirling rumor regarding Jax Taylor’s alleged attempt at cheating on Brittany Cartwright with their fellow co-star Lala Kent.

Speaking of Jax Taylor’s reported desire to sleep with Lala Kent, Faith Stowers told her co-star to speak to Brittany Cartwright about Taylor’s behavior. Stowers also accused Taylor of being a liar and said that he attempted to portray Kent as some random woman who was trying to hook up with him.

A short time after the conclusion of the season, Faith Stowers confirmed she would not be returning to the show for any further seasons of Vanderpump Rules. As Stowers explained on Twitter at the time, she didn’t want to become known as some girl who worked at SUR Restaurant on a television show.

While Faith Stowers does have active Instagram and Twitter pages, she has not yet spoken out about her alleged affair with Jax Taylor.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Faith Stowers, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss tonight’s premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.