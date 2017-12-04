Cancer Scammer Brooks Ayers Headed To Jail? Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex BF Is Over $60K Behind In Child Support

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson’s ex Brooks Ayers is finding himself in some real trouble after he revealed in court that he is over $60,000 behind in child support payments. Will the former reality star, who split from Gunvalson after a cancer scam, be sentenced to jail time?

Troubled Former RHOC Star Dropped By His Lawyers

According to Radar Online, the court has given Ayers more time, but only because his lawyers have filed a motion to withdraw from the case. In court papers obtained from Hamilton Circuit Court, his attorneys claim an “irretrievable breakdown” led them to withdraw, and the judge granted the request.

Ayers’ ex Aime Catanzarite requested that their December court date be continued, and the court granted the request and rescheduled the hearing for January.

Brooks Ayers Has Already Multiple Chances To Catch Up On Child Support

This past summer, Ayers filed a petition for modification of parenting time for his 8-year-old son because he has not had an adequate amount of time for several years. Catanzarite has allegedly told Ayers she doesn’t want him to have time with their son, so he is asking the court to mandate it.

However, he is way behind in his child support payments. As of August 2017, he owes $63,055.50 after not paying the ordered $175 per week, plus the extra $26.93 per week he was supposed to pay after falling behind in 2010.

Delaying Justice! Ex ‘RHOC’ Star Brooks Ayers’ Custody Battle Postponed

In September, his now ex-lawyer sent Ayers a letter informing him that he could be sent to jail if he doesn’t pay up.

No RHOC Fan Will Ever Forget Brooks Ayers’ Cancer Scam

Ayers split from Gunvalson in 2015 after a cancer hoax that ultimately started a feud between the OG of the OC and her castmates. Ayers still maintains he had cancer, but the documents he used to verify this assertion were false. Gunvalson’s castmates then became suspicious of her for lying for Ayers, which fueled a war of words between her and Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

Two years later, Vicki Gunvalson says she no longer has feelings for Ayers, and Us Weekly reports that he doesn’t care what she thinks or says. The couple was together for four and a half years before splitting because of the scam. Brooks Ayers says it was the show that led to the demise of their relationship.

As for Gunvalson’s feud, per Page Six, it has finally come to an end. During the recent Season 12 reunion, Gunvalson, Judge, and Beador reconciled and decided to move forward. The three agreed that it was time for talk of past relationships and rumors to end.