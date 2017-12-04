New York Giants Fire Coach Ben McAdoo & General Manager Jerry Reese After Eli Manning Drama

The New York Giants have fired their head coach Ben McAdoo after less than two seasons with the team. The Giants started off the 2017 season with a 2-10 record under McAdoo’s coaching, and have come under harsh criticism for their decision to bench longtime starting quarterback, Eli Manning, in Sunday’s game.

According to a Dec. 4 report by Sports Illustrated, the New York Giants fired Ben McAdoo and their General Manager, Jerry Reese, after Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Oakland Radiers. The team’s defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo will serve as the interim head coach, likely for the remainder of the season.

This seems to be icing on the cake of a less than satisfying season for the New York Giants. The team have been the center of NFL rumors for weeks, which Ben McAdoo at the heart of the matter. Just last month it was revealed that many of the players had lost respect for their coach and had washed their hands of the situation, giving up on the season altogether. The loss of moral in the locker room seems to be just one of the problems the Giants had been dealing with.

Ben McAdoo also came under fire recently for his decision to suspend cornerbacks Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Janoris Jenkins. However, it was the move of NFL veteran, Eli Manning, to the bench in favor of back up quarterback, Geno Smith, that had fans buzzing about McAdoo’s coaching abilities over the past week.

Ben McAdoo just lived every High School movie plot where the lead role gets a new look/friends and forgets where he came from only to have it all fall apart pic.twitter.com/5u0wrgB3ir — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 4, 2017

McAdoo took over the New York Giants head coaching job from fan favorite coach Tom Coughlin in 2016 after serving as the team’s offensive coordinator for two years. Ben McAdoo led the Giants to an 11-5 record his first year as head coach and gave the team their first playoff birth since 2011, where they lost to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Game.

New York Giants fans had had high hopes for the 2017 season, but were quickly taken aback by the team’s losing record early on in the season. The losses coupled with the behind the scenes drama for the team have now culminated into the firing of Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese, as fans continue to watch the sports saga play out in New York.