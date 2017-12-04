Billy Bush To Slam Matt Lauer In A Tell-All Interview: NBC Reportedly Worried About What He Could Reveal

A year ago, Billy Bush was fired from the Today show for making inappropriate comments on the infamous Access Hollywood tape. Now, Billy is back in the spotlight, and he’s allegedly planning to trash his former NBC colleague Matt Lauer.

According to Radar Online, Bush will appear on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, December 4. A source revealed that Billy wants to spill everything he knows about Lauer’s recently uncovered history of alleged sexual misconduct.

After the Access Hollywood tape was released last year, NBC immediately fired Bush. On the recording, Donald Trump bragged to Billy that when you are a celebrity you can do anything to women, and they will allow it. While Billy was only guilty of laughing after Trump made the offensive “grab them by the p***y” comment, NBC decided to fire him. Now, Bush plans to speak out not only about his firing, but he will reveal details on his former co-worker Matt Lauer.

Billy doesn’t feel like he was treated fairly by NBC and refuses to stay silent anymore, the source claimed. He wants to make sure America knows that it wasn’t just him that did terrible things.

“Billy is tired of being the scapegoat.”

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The source believes that Billy will point out that the same people who fired him allowed Lauer to sexually harass women. He hopes that after his interview with Stephen Colbert, people will see that he wasn’t the only Today host that behaved badly.

An insider claims that after Matt’s sexual allegations surfaced, Stephen Colbert’s team immediately reached out to Bush to book him on the show. They hoped that he would slam Lauer and reveal never-before-heard information about the disgraced Today host.

Apparently, the source suggests that NBC executives are scrambling, doing everything they can to make sure Bush doesn’t reveal anything about Lauer’s behavior behind the scenes.

Bush penned a New York Times essay in which he slammed President Trump for claiming the voice on the Access Hollywood tape was not him. Billy said that the voice on the infamous tape was Trump.

Billy Bush will appear on Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:35/10:35 ET on CBS.