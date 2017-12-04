‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Files For Divorce After 17 Years Of Marriage

Shannon Beador has officially filed documents to end her 17-year marriage to husband David Beador.

Just one month after the Real Housewives of Orange County star confirmed that she and David had separated, Radar Online has confirmed that Shannon Beador has filed for divorce with the Orange County Superior Court.

In documents obtained by the outlet, Shannon Beador reportedly filed “dissolution with child” papers against her estranged husband, with whom she shares three children, on Friday, December 1. In her petition, she made a custody declaration and an income and expense declaration.

According to Radar Online sources, the Real Housewives of Orange County star wants full custody of her three kids, including 16-year-old daughter Sophie and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline. She is also reportedly hoping for a “generous” amount of spousal and child support from David.

At the time of Radar Online’s report, David Beador had not yet responded to his estranged wife’s divorce petition. As the outlet explained, David quickly moved on from his marriage to Shannon and has allegedly been spending time with a number of other women since their breakup. The outlet also noted that David is currently living in a bachelor pad.

The Blast was first to share the news of Shannon Beador’s divorce filing.

As Real Housewives of Orange County fans will recall, Shannon Beador’s marriage has been in the midst of scandal since the 10th season of the show featured David admitting to engaging in a months-long affair with another woman. Although the couple ultimately reconciled their marriage and renewed their wedding vows one year later, their relationship issues were far from over and during Season 12, they once again went downhill.

During Season 12, Shannon Beador admitted to Tamra Judge that she felt as if she and David were nothing more than roommates and also noted that he was frustrated by her weight gain.

Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, and Meghan King Edmonds are expected to resume filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County sometime next year. A premiere date for Season 13 has not yet been confirmed by Bravo TV.