California Police Searching For Teenager Seen Abusing Kitten On Snapchat, Suspect Broke Animal’s Leg

Police in southern California are on the lookout for a teenager who allegedly abused a kitten and posted the video of the animal abuse on the social media platform Snapchat, BBC News is reporting.

Authorities in the SoCal town of Ontario are asking for the public’s help in finding the juvenile, whose name has not been released to the public because he’s under 18. Police say the 16-year-old threw a kitten high into the air and then allowed the animal to hit the ground. The animal can be heard screeching and whimpering as it hits the ground.

The cat survived the ordeal, but the fall broke his or her leg.

The animal is now safely at home with its family, according to police. His or her owner, who asked to be identified only as “Perla,” said the animal is named “Spots.” Perla had some strong words for the teen.

“I just want him to know he hurt a victim that can’t defend itself.”

The teenager recorded the act of alleged animal abuse on video and then posted the ten-second video on the social media app, Snapchat. The video will not be posted in this article because it violates the Inquisitr’s editorial standards.

Residents of the area are familiar with the teenager and his antics. Neighbor Oscar Ramos, for example, says he knows who the wanted teen is and has seen him before.

“He hangs around here in the alley all the time. He probably did it just to look cool on video.”

We are aware of a video that depicts the abuse of a cat. We thank everyone for contacting our department with the video. It has been determined that the incident took place outside our city and we are working with the appropriate jurisdiction to find the cat and the suspect. pic.twitter.com/7NE2Ty48py — Fontana PD (@FontanaPD) December 2, 2017

Another neighbor, Stephanie Roman, believes the teen was on drugs when he allegedly injured the cat, according to CBS News.

“It was kind of stupid and childish. I don’t know what drugs he was on to do that but, it’s really dumb. Yeah, he should go to jail.”

On Twitter, users around the Ontario and Pomona areas said they recognized the teenager as being a student at A.B. Miller High School in nearby Fontana. However, principal Moises M. Merlos told the Ontario Daily Bulletin that that’s not true.

In fact, authorities believe they know who the teen is, but as of this writing, haven’t located him yet.

The teenager faces a possible charge of felony animal cruelty. According to Shouse Law, the maximum penalty is up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.