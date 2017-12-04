'Recovery Of An MMO Junkie' Season 2: 'Net-juu no Susume' Anime OVA Episode 11 Confirmed -- Manga On Hiatus?

Will there be a Recovery of an MMO Junkie Season 2? The anime has been very popular this season, and the manga does provide some hints on where the story could go next. Already, some fans are talking about how a second season could be done by studio Signal.MD. The problem is the lack of source material because the Net-juu no Susume manga (also spelled as Netojuu no Susume, which is translated as Recommendation of the Wonderful Virtual Life) has been on indefinite hiatus for a long time now.

Recovery of an MMO Junkie manga creator Rin Kokuyo first began digitally publishing the series in the online Comico app way back in October of 2013 when the platform first launched. In 2015, Kadokawa picked up the series and published the available chapters in two manga volumes.

The series is currently up to Chapter 87 in Japanese. The first 15 chapters can be read for free on the Comico website. Further rental tickets can be earned by simply waiting, or you can pay a rental ticket fee. An official English translation of the manga was never released, and the fan translations are only up to Chapter 6 out of 87.

Unfortunately, the manga has been on hiatus since July of 2015 due to Kokuyo’s health problems. After the Recovery of an MMO Junkie anime was announced, the editorial department of Comico released this message concerning her ongoing illness.

“Currently, Ms. Rin’s physical condition has not reached the point where the manga can be serialized. It is still a situation where she needs rest…. Thank you for your continued patronage and apologies from the bottom of our hearts.”

While that’s the bad news, the good news is the fact that the manga has not been canceled completely, which means it’s possible Rin could continue once her health improves. Better yet, the anime won’t be ending completely with Episode 10.

Recovery Of An MMO Junkie Episode 11 OVA To Be Released With Blu-Ray, DVD Volumes

The release date for the Net-juu no SusumeBlu-ray box set is scheduled for December 8, 2017, which happens to be the same day that Episode 10 is airing in Japan. The Blu-ray box set costs 25,000 yen ($222 before tax). Besides coming with all 10 episodes, it will be a director’s cut that includes a hot springs story drama CD and an OVA episode. The DVD editions of the anime will be split up into five volumes released on the same day.

Net-juu no Susume episode 11 PV. It will come bundled with the Blu-ray box which goes on sale December 8th https://t.co/c6vSXRxcYZ pic.twitter.com/UClCzGMQ3N — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) December 4, 2017

What’s more, Net-juu no Susume Episode 11 will feature two extra short stories. Based on the OVA trailer video, Moriko Morioka is transported into the digital world of Fruits de Mer. She joins Lily and her own avatar Hayashi as a low-level adventurer.

Net-juu no Susume Season 2 Release Date

As of this publishing, anime production company Signal.MD has not announced anything official about the Recovery of an MMO Junkie Season 2 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel’s premiere is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Net-juu no Susume Season 2 air date may occur.

The ending for Net-juu no Susume Episode 10 will really determine the future of the second season since an anime original ending could provide a final resolution. But it’s also possible the anime could leave certain plot elements open-ended and continue with an original story.

Romantic comedy anime and manga often rely on absurd misunderstandings to drag the story out as long as possible. The theme of this story was that Moriko and Sakurai liked each other, but did not know each other in real life. Misunderstandings kept them apart for a time, but enough fateful coincidences eventually stacked up. Considering that Sakurai came out as Lily in Episode 8, the only thing standing in the way is their inability to express their love for each other.

Signal.MD / 'Net-juu no Susume' Anime TV Promo

The lazy way out would be for Signal.MD to leave their relationship status hanging. That’s how many romcom anime end, and fans take that as a sign to go and buy the manga. A good ending would resolve the main conflict of the first season and then point in a new direction. The story would need an on-going theme, which can be found in the English title itself.

Remember, this series is about the recovery of a NEET. Moriko coming out of her self-induced shell to find love is a good first step, but she still hasn’t completely embraced a 3D lifestyle. The second season could show Moriko and Sakurai dating while she tries to find a job. That’s not too far off from the source material since the manga art for Chapter 72 shows Moriko working as a cashier.

There’s also plenty of characters to be developed. The rest of her friends have not yet met in real life. Some fans’ romance radars are going off for the blonde-haired Nao and convenience store worker Kazuomi Fujimoto, who are Lilac and guild leader Kanbe in-game. And let’s not forget Koiwai-san, who won the award for best bro and wingman of the year.

Lilac and Kanbe. Signal.MD / 'Recovery Of An MMO Junkie' Anime TV Still

Fans will just have to wait and see what the final episode of the Recovery of an MMO Junkie anime brings to the table. Let’s just hope Net-juu no Susume Season 2 stays on the radar!