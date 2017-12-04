Did Jax Taylor And James Kennedy Fix Their Issues? Looks That Way!

Last season on Vanderpump Rules, the fans saw Jax Taylor and James Kennedy go through a lot of issues. They actually almost came to blows more than once. Now, Romper is revealing how their relationship is going into the new season of Vanderpump Rules and it looks like things are going a lot better for them. Their dynamic in the past made group settings a hard thing to enjoy.

James started on the show back in 2014 and honestly, he never really got along with Jax. These two would get together and both drink, but then end up fighting it out. James dated Kristen Doute for awhile, but this didn’t work out. He still has stuck around at SUR and on Vanderpump Rules.

The new trailer for Season 6 makes it look like there is a lot of drama, but it also looks like Jax and James aren’t even part of the drama. These two have been able to get along, which is something that the fans aren’t used to seeing at all. In the trailer, James explains that it is a bit crazy what can happen in a year and these two have worked through their issues. They have even been seen posting pictures of each other on their social networks.

At one point, Lisa Vanderpump had fired James Kennedy, but it looks like he is back to work for her. He has been sharing on social networks trying to get the fans to come out and watch him. The idea of these two working together and getting along is great. They did cause some drama on the show, but nothing that the fans couldn’t live without seeing. It looks like there will be plenty of drama on the new season without James and Jax fighting it out all the time. As the Inquisitr already shared, Jax is going to be accused of cheating on Brittany Cartwright and she tells him if it is true that she is leaving him and taking the dogs with her.

The new season of Vanderpump Rules is going to be full of drama, but lucky for Jax and James it doesn’t look like they will be the two that are fighting non-stop this season.