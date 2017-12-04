Could Scheana Marie Be Headed For Her Second Marriage After Splitting From Boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta?

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta may have announced their breakup last month but as they continue to spend time together, rumors are swirling in regard to their potential reconciliation and plans for the future.

During a new interview, Stassi Schroeder, who reconciled her friendship with Scheana Marie earlier this year, opened up about the future milestones of her co-stars and according to Schroeder, Scheana Marie may be the next Vanderpump Rules star to tie the knot.

“I think Scheana will get married again first before any of the rest of us,” Stassi Schroeder explained to People TV on December 4. “I know that is something that she really wants. She’s just always wanted to be a wife.”

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay became engaged during the second season of Vanderpump Rules and one year later, they tied the knot at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Southern California. Unfortunately, due to Mike Shay’s substance abuse struggles, the couple began experiencing marital trouble just months into their relationship and during the fifth season finale at the end of last year, Scheana Marie announced plans for divorce.

Weeks later, Scheana Marie turned up on Robert Parks-Valletta’s Instagram page and a short time after that, they couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram and on the red carpet at the Bronzeville premiere in Los Angeles.

While Stassi Schroeder thinks Scheana Marie may be the next Vanderpump Rules cast member to get married, she seems to be currently single after her split from Robert Parks-Valletta in October. As fans may recall, the actor was first to confirm their split and did so in the comments section of one of his Instagram posts. Days later, Scheana Marie confirmed their breakup, telling her fans and followers on Instagram that she and Parks-Valletta were planning to remain friends.

Despite their split, Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta continue to be seen with one another at red carpet events in Los Angeles.

For more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Robert Parks-Valletta, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, and James Kennedy, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere tonight, December 4, on Bravo TV at 9 p.m.