Queen Elizabeth Likes Camilla Parker Bowles, Despite William And Harry Refusing To Allow Her To Be Queen

Camilla Parker-Bowles has walked a long road to become Princess Charles’ wife. She was first introduced to the world as Camilla Shand while dating a 23-year-old Charles. She later wed Andrew Parker-Bowles and, after 32 years of marriage, came out as Charles’ hated mistress. Camilla and Charles have now been married 12 years, but how good is her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II?

Camilla’s Younger Days Around The Palace

Pop Sugar reports that Camilla had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth when she was younger. The Queen is the godmother of Camilla’s first husband and they were often invited to Buckingham Palace as guests. That comfort level changed when the Queen learned about Camilla and Charles’ affair, and the former was banned from stepping foot inside the palace.

Following Charles’ divorce from Princess Diana in 1992, the pair continued their relationship, albeit discreetly. The Queen encouraged them to go public with their romance in 1997, but that changed after Diana’s tragic death.

Camilla And Charles Go Public With Their Romance

The royal family spent the next two years mending and moving on following Diana’s death. In the meantime, Camilla and Charles continued their relationship in private. The pair got tired of keeping their romance a secret and unveiled their relationship in 1999 when they attended a birthday party together.

Over the next several years, Camilla’s relationship with the Queen strengthened. Her Majesty gave Camilla and Charles her blessing to wed in 2005 and, during the ceremony, the Queen gave a heartfelt speech naming Camilla as her son’s love.

Does Camilla Parker Bowles Get Along With Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth?

It has been 12 years since Camilla and Charles tied the knot, and the Queen’s opinion of Camilla has only improved. In fact, Queen Elizabeth thinks highly of Camilla as a member of the royal family and believes she is a great match for her son. Their strong relationship was on full display during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee five years ago, when she invited Camilla to sit next to her at the event.

Over the years, the Queen has also honored Camilla with two significant titles: The Grand Cross of the Victorian Order and the Royal Family Order. Although these honors signify the Queen’s approval, not everyone in the royal family enjoys Camilla’s company.

William And Harry Refuse To Call Camilla Queen

According to Express, Prince William and Prince Harry do not want Camilla to become Queen. Instead, insiders claim the sons want their dad to make Camilla his Princess Consort when he takes the throne. To make things worse, Camilla has allegedly started a feud with William and Kate Middleton over their future in the monarchy.

Reports have run wild that Charles will abdicate to make William King of England after Queen Elizabeth dies. Camilla Parker Bowles was understandably angered by the reports and wants nothing more than to see Charles on the throne. She’s even started to blame Middleton for the rift between her and William and is pushing Charles to fight for his right to the throne.

Kensington Palace has not commented on the succession plans after Queen Elizabeth is gone. Charles has waited a long time to become King and is unlikely to step aside after all these years.