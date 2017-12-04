Stassi Schroeder Doesn’t Think Jax Taylor Can Stay Faithful To Brittany Cartwright ‘Right Now’

Jax Taylor is seen facing rumors of cheating during Vanderpump Rules Season 6, and during a new interview, his former girlfriend Stassi Schroeder is speaking out.

Following a shocking sneak peek at the upcoming season, which premieres tonight on Bravo TV, Stassi Schroeder spoke to People TV about Jax Taylor and shockingly revealed that she wasn’t convinced he could be monogamous.

“I don’t know… I don’t know. It might be a lost cause,” Stassi Schroeder said when asked if Jax Taylor could stay faithful to girlfriend Brittany Cartwright.

Continuing on, Stassi Schroeder said that it appeared Jax Taylor couldn’t be monogamous with Brittany Cartwright “right now.” Schroeder then added that Taylor always stirs the pot when it comes to filming their Bravo TV reality series.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor were dating when the show began airing in 2013 and continued to be involved with one another until Taylor admitted to cheating on her during the second season of the show. At that point, Schroeder left Los Angeles and headed to New York City to be with her now-ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher. As for Taylor, he dated a couple of women, including Carmen Dickman and Tiffany Matthews, before falling for Brittany Cartwright during a trip to Las Vegas.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship heated up fast and a short time after meeting in Sin City, Cartwright moved to Los Angeles from her home in Kentucky to be with Taylor in West Hollywood. Since then, the couple has been on and off as they attempt to juggle their relationship with filming together and working together at SUR Restaurant.

As for Stassi Schroeder, she’s newly single after parting ways with boyfriend Patrick Meagher in August of this year after four years of on and off dating. As she explained to People TV, the breakup was hard, and she’s not looking forward to reliving their romance during Season 6.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss tonight’s premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.