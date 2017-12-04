Maksim And Val Chmerkovskiy Are Going On Tour With Peta: Get The Details

If you are a fan of Dancing with the Stars, then you are going to want to check out the upcoming tour. It turns out that Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy are going on tour along with Maks’ wife, Peta Murgatroyd. Us Weekly shared all of the details about what is going on with this new tour.

The new tour will be called “Maks, Val and Peta Live on Tour.” By taking all three of them, they can bring the baby along and also have Uncle Val with them all the time. This sounds like the perfect solution for the family.

Maks explained that it has been a few years since he did a tour with his brother, and they are all really excited about this one. This new tour will start in the Spring of 2018. He teased that this time, they are bringing their “secret weapon,” which is Peta. He also shared that everyone from their last tour is coming back, so they have a great team and are really excited about it all.

When it comes to touring, Maks loved doing it with Val before and now he is really excited to have his wife and baby on the tour bus with him for the entire thing. He teased that about seven years ago, he finally realized that Val isn’t a little kid anymore and can now make his own choices. They seem to get along very well and learn from each other.

Val explained that they were really nervous last time, and it looks like this time around will be better. After their last tour, he said that they couldn’t wait to do it again. It looks like they waited for the perfect time, and adding Peta Murgatroyd to the tour just makes sense to everyone. They will be telling a lot of stories in their dances on this tour. Maks and Val have a great relationship with each other or they wouldn’t be able to work together like this. Val shared that Peta can be the “voice of reason” between these two. This sounds like the perfect way for this entire family to work together.

This is SO EXCITING! ???????????? I’m thrilled to say the 3 of us are headed to a city near YOU! If you loved the first Maks and Val tour, be sure to grab a ticket to CONFIDENTIAL. #MVPLive MaksAndValTour.com @maksandvaltour A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Dec 4, 2017 at 6:17am PST

The fans can’t wait to see the dates of when they can see Maks, Val, and Peta on tour. So far, the pros for next season of Dancing with the Stars have not been confirmed, so fans will have to wait and see if they return.