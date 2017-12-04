Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Want A Banana Cake For Their Wedding, And They Have An Adorable Reason Why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want their wedding cake to be made from bananas – a rather strange departure from the more traditional flavor of wedding cake (which is to say, plain old vanilla). But, as People reports, they have a reason for that.

If you know anything about the British monarchy, you know that they are about tradition, decorum, propriety, and words like that. Any departure from what is seen as traditional norms would, a generation ago, have been scandalous beyond all measure. But the modern Royal Family – that is, future King William and his family, and his fifth-in-line-to-the-throne Kingly younger brother, Prince Harry – don’t roll that way. At least, not entirely. As the modern face of the Royal Family going into the 21st Century, the younger members of the family have opted to lighten up, if even just a little bit, and try to be more accessible to the British public.

With this in mind, you can understand why the younger Prince and his bae, American actress Meghan Markle, are willing to resist pearl-clutching across England and choose something a little more “daring” when it comes to their choice of wedding cake. And they want it to be banana-flavored.

Why do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want a banana-flavored wedding cake? Angyalosi Beata / Shutterstock

Why the odd choice? Well, it seems that bananas have played a role in the couple’s relationship since the beginning. The younger Prince can’t get enough banana-flavored this or banana-flavored that, say royal watchers, to the point where it’s something of a joke.

Further, bananas played a role in Meghan and Harry’s relationship. Back in October 2016, when the news of their relationship was officially confirmed, Meghan posted a picture on Instagram of two bananas cuddling.

Sleep tight xx (Update: Thanks so much to those who shared the photo cred 🙂 I didn't know, and I love it! Credit where credit is due: I'm bananas for this @percxption) ???????????? A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:19pm PDT

Of course, royal watchers – particularly the older, more conservative kind – have been sent into a tizzy by the revelation.

Traditionally, the top level of a British couple’s wedding cake will be a fruit cake. Because fruit cakes are easier to preserve, it will last until the couple’s first child is christened (if they have kids right away, of course). That way, the cake can be served at the child’s christening.

However, Prince William himself bucked the tradition, somewhat, by serving a chocolate cake as his own groom cake when he married Princess Kate. However, Kate, for her part, served the more traditional cake for her post-wedding reception at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be tying the knot in May 2018. As of this writing, an official date has not been set yet.

