Trump Won’t Go To Jail, No Matter What Michael Flynn Reveals, Legal Expert Claims

When Michael Flynn walked into a federal courtroom and entered a plea and cooperation deal, some people assumed that it was the beginning of the end of Donald Trump’s presidency. The biggest question is, will Flynn be the man who takes down Trump? Could he help send the Trump family to jail?

According to CNN, Robert Mueller and his team have been busy gathering evidence and interviewing both major and minor players in the Russia investigation. The drama continues to unfold as new information comes to light.

After several members of the Trump campaign faced legal charges as part of the Russian investigation, it’s clear that the special counsel’s work is paying off in a big way.

With that being said, just because Michael Flynn and other Trump campaign workers are facing legal drama, it doesn’t mean the Trump family will face any charges.

A legal expert, Page Pate, revealed that based on what Michael Flynn admitted in his plea deal, it would be enough to assume that Donald Trump was aware of the Russian collusion, despite the president denying that fact.

If Mueller can prove that Trump knew about or instructed Flynn to contact Russia, he could be guilty of violating the Logan Act, a law that makes it a crime for anyone to negotiate with a foreign government in connection with a dispute relating to the U.S. unless they have the official authority to do so.

Apparently, in Flynn’s case, you cannot act like you are the national security advisor until you take over the job, even if he was promised the job when Trump took office.

According to Vox, legal experts expect more charges to come out as part of Mueller’s investigation, but they don’t expect the president or any members of the Trump family to face charges, at least not yet. That’s not to say it will never happen, but it’s just too soon in the investigation to expect Trump’s involvement to come out.

At this point in the investigation, Trump’s hands are somewhat clean. He claims that he had no idea that Flynn contacted Russia, and there is no solid proof that he is lying.

Jared Kushner seems to be the next one that could face legal charges. If Mueller can prove that Jared told Flynn to contact Russia, then he would be guilty of the Logan Act, as well.

There is some speculation that Donald Trump Jr. may face some charges, too. It is a fact that he was present during a questionable Russian meeting, but he wasn’t part of any of the calls to the Russian ambassador.

I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Neither Kushner nor Donlad Jr. has any incentive to cooperate with the special counsel. They know whatever happens in Mueller’s investigation as long as Trump remains president, they will have a pardon waiting for them.

As the legal experts pointed out, it is highly unlikely that the investigation will take down President Trump or any members of the Trump family.