Kelly Clarkson Shares Scary Update After Robber Ransacked Her Children’s Bedrooms

Kelly Clarkson is giving a scary update on how she and her family are doing after confirming last week that her Los Angeles home was robbed and ransacked by an intruder. Kelly gave a few more details about the crime in a new interview, where she also reiterated that the burglar had made their way into her children’s bedrooms.

After previously revealing that she had been robbed, Clarkson said that she and her family are all doing okay and fortunately were not in the house when the intruder broke in. But despite being away as the crime took place, Kelly admitted that she’s still grappling with the thought of someone being in her and husband Brandon Blackstock’s family home.

“Luckily, we weren’t there and somebody was supposed to be there at that time that we were robbed,” Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight on December 3, revealing that there’s hopefully a good chance the criminal will be caught as they were caught on her security camera.

“It was just one of those things that sucked, you know? Somebody was in your kid’s room and ransacked our whole room and closet and everything, and that’s never a good feeling,” the “Love So Soft” singer then continued.

“We’re blessed we weren’t home,” Kelly, who will be joining The Voice as a coach for Season 14 next year, added in the new interview.

Kelly also told the outlet that she’d actually been robbed twice before, but never since welcoming her kids, 3-year-old River and 1-year-old Remington, into the world and becoming a stepmom to Brandon’s children from a previous relationship, Seth and Savannah.

“I think it’s different when you have kids. It’s a different level of, ‘Ugh,'” Clarkson explained, but noted that River and Remington are too young and don’t really understand what happened to them. “It definitely sucks and it’s good that our two older kids weren’t with us and our two younger kids don’t really get it.”

Clarkson previously confirmed that her Los Angeles home had been robbed last week, revealing the news to EXTRA on December 1.

Fortunately, Kelly doesn’t seem to be letting the robbery get her down and has continued to joke with fans on social media since revealing that she and her family had their home ransacked.

Clarkson even poked a little playful fun at the slew of allegations of sexual misconduct that seems to have been sweeping Hollywood over the past few weeks, as a number of high-profile stars including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Today anchor Matt Lauer have all been accused of inappropriate behavior.

