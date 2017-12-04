Stassi Schroeder Asks For Prayers Ahead Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6 Premiere

Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars are returning to Bravo TV tonight for the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

Ahead of tonight’s premiere, Stassi Schroeder took to her Instagram page to share a cast photo of herself, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor, and Katie Maloney, and with it, she teased a dramatic sixth season of the reality series.

“Vanderpump Rules is back tonight! Pray for our alcohol ridden souls,” Stassi Schroeder wrote in the caption of the photo.

Stassi Schroeder has been featured on Vanderpump Rules for the past several seasons but during Season 3, she was seen only in a part-time role. As fans of the Bravo TV reality series may recall, Schroeder temporarily moved to New York City to be with boyfriend Patrick Meagher after Season 2 and when she returned, she chose to keep the majority of her private life far away from the cameras.

During Vanderpump Rules Seasons 4 and 5, Stassi Schroeder continued to keep her relationship with Patrick Meagher off the cameras. Then, while filming Season 6, Meagher finally agreed to appear on the show and did so on at least one occasion.

In a preview clip for the new season of Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher are seen enjoying a dinner date with one another just weeks before their breakup was confirmed. Not surprisingly, Schroeder isn’t looking forward to reliving her happy moments with Meagher during the airing of Season 6.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight last week, Stassi Schroeder opened up about the new season of the show and revealed that she is currently single. Schroeder went on to reveal that while she and Patrick Meagher have been known to get back together after splitting, she now believes they are better off as friends.

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher broke up this past August on what would have been their four-year anniversary. A short time later, Schroeder traveled to Mexico with her friend Rachael O’Brien for a trip that was purchased for her and Meagher’s anniversary.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss tonight’s premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.