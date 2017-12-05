Camilla Parker Bowles Fears Prince Harry Will Refuse To Let Her Be Queen, So She Forms Meghan Markle Pact?

Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles reportedly are becoming involved in a royal family pact that has the power to shape history. The news that Camilla is forming an alliance with Prince Harry’s future wife marks a sea change. Previous reports had alleged that Parker Bowles was so opposed to the romance of Harry and Meghan that she had conducted a “smear campaign,” as the Inquisitr reported. Rumors soared that even seemingly peaceful and placid Kate Middleton had teamed up with Camilla in a volatile feud that sought to wreck Markle’s and Prince Harry’s relationship.

Meghan, Camilla Pact Comes Just Days After Prince William & Harry Are Rumored To Refuse Parker Bowles As Queen

The timing of Camilla’s reported plan to ally with Prince Harry’s fiancée hints at an intriguing possible motivation. First came the reports that Prince Harry and Prince William may stop Parker Bowles from becoming queen, according to the Daily Star.

Looking ahead to what will happen when Queen Elizabeth dies or steps down, royal tensions reportedly are soaring that Prince Charles and Camilla may face challenges from his sons, Harry and William. Because of previous decrees, Charles needs both Harry and William to support his desire to make their stepmother the queen to his king.

“Charles will require the backing of his two sons [Prince Harry and Prince William] to make Camilla queen. It is unclear if they will [agree] as they are not close to [Parker Bowles].”

There were even rumors that Harry and William have grown more distant from their father in the wake of their mother Princess Diana’s death. As a result, it was rumored that Charles would face obstacles in having Parker Bowles as his queen because of his sons’ alleged dislike of Camilla.

Prince Harry, Prince William ‘Don’t Have A Good Word For Camilla:’ Can She Get Meghan Markle To Sway Her Stepsons?

Prince Charles has “always worried more about Harry than William,” an insider told the Daily Mail. Although Charles has also faced more trouble from Prince Harry during his playboy days, Charles and Diana shared an agreement to give their sons freedom to make their own life choices.

Now, however, as Charles comes closer to the likelihood that he will become king, that attitude of giving Harry and William freedom may come back to bite him. A source told the Daily Mail about insiders’ speculation that Harry and William will refuse to let Camilla be queen.

“[Prince William and Prince Harry] don’t have a good word for Camilla.”

But Parker Bowles reportedly is determined to be queen. Just days after the report about William and Harry’s negativity toward Camilla and the threat that their hostility presents when it comes to her alleged goal of becoming queen, the Daily Star reported that Camilla has reached out to Harry’s new fiancée.

Meghan Markle, Camilla Parker Bowles’ Pact Could Shape Royal Family Alliances

Prince Charles’ wife is seeking to connect with Prince Harry’s future wife, using some of their similarities to form an “alliance,” according to the U.K. newspaper.

“An alliance between Camilla Parker Bowles and Meghan Markle that could shape the royal family is forming.”

When Prince Charles divorced Princess Diana, Camilla was viewed as the villain. She married Charles in 2005. But despite the years that have passed, Parker Bowles reportedly still feels that she has had to go to greater lengths to boost the public opinion. It may be easier to sway public opinion than to persuade bonded brothers Prince Harry and William, Duke of Cambridge, to let her be queen, however. And that’s where Meghan may help.

As an American actress who was divorced, Meghan Markle also may be viewed by some as an outsider. In particular, some royal family watchers are reportedly opposed to Prince Harry’s choice. Her background as an American and Hollywood celebrity makes her ill-equipped to brush shoulders with the royal family, much less become a member of the clan after her marriage to Harry, according to royal observers.

Is Camilla Parker Bowles Using Meghan Markle To Influence Prince Harry To Let Her Be Queen?

Camilla reportedly is very much aware of the objections that some royal observers have to Meghan even dating Harry. Consequently, also reportedly informed about Harry’s and William’s objections to having her become queen when their father becomes king, Parker Bowles has set out to prove to Markle that she can become her “trusted friend,” according to the newspaper’s source.

“According to her critics, Meghan has no business dating someone like Prince Harry or marrying into the royal family. Camilla sees this and…is hoping that sparking a friendship with Meghan Markle would work out to her advantage.”

Camilla reportedly is focusing on Meghan’s “outsider” reputation to form a pact with Markle. But going from forming an alliance with Markle to influencing Meghan to persuade both Prince Harry and Prince William to let her be queen may take more than a friendship. There also is the issue of how Harry would react if he learned that Parker Bowles was exerting pressure on Markle to influence her beau. Meghan is already making the royal rounds with Harry, indicating that she is gaining acceptance and may not need Camilla’s help.

Parker Bowles noticeably was one of the most vocal members of the royal family in expressing her excited enthusiasm over Prince Harry’s engagement announcement. Camilla called the engagement “brilliant” and said that she and Charles were “absolutely delighted” at the news.

Possibly referring to the reports that Harry and William could refuse to let her be queen, Parker Bowles even commented on an environment where bad news seemed to rule. She emphasized that she viewed the engagement as a positive.

“Sometimes in a climate where we’re surrounded by a lot of bad news, it’s a real joy to have a bit of good news for once,” added Prince Harry’s stepmother.

Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, Sees Meghan Markle Alliance As Good For Image

Yahoo reported that Camilla’s rumored desire to befriend Meghan is a shocking change. Parker Bowles has gone from feuding with Markle to seeking to use her to polish up her own image, according to the media outlet.

“There may have been rumors that Camilla didn’t think Meghan Markle was good enough for Prince Harry, but now the Duchess of Cornwall wants to make friends with the former Suits actress, as she thinks it could be good for her image.”

Parker Bowles previously reportedly warned Meghan not to marry Harry. The two met in Toronto, where Markle was reportedly shocked by Camilla’s hostility. Parker Bowles informed Meghan that she disliked her romance with Harry.

“She told Meghan that she didn’t like her relationship with Harry and that she should think twice before agreeing to his marriage proposal because Camilla was planning to make her life very tough,” said a palace insider quoted by Yahoo.

But now, the insight that Markle could influence Harry to let Camilla become queen apparently has caused Parker Bowles to change her view that Meghan isn’t welcome to join the royal family.