Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Now At The Top Of Isis' 'Kill List'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a lot to celebrate, but being the targets of a terrorist group is not one of them. The royal couple is officially on top of the Islamic State’s kill list following their highly publicized engagement. Security has thankfully been increased to ensure their safety as they prepare for their upcoming wedding.

How Is Kensington Palace Handling The Threat?

The Daily Star reports that counter-terrorist force SAS has been assigned to protect Harry and Markle in light of the ISIS threat. One source revealed that terrorists are actively planning to carry out attacks against the royal family, and Harry and Markle are at the top of their agenda. Fortunately, members of SAS, who are authorized to kill, will be accompanying the royal couple during every public engagement. Markle will also receive specialized training on what to do in the event of a terrorist attack.

Billions Will Tune In To Prince Harry And Markle’s Big Day

Experts believe that Harry and Markle’s wedding will draw well over 2 billion viewers this coming May. This kind of publicity is one reason why the pair has become a top target of the Islamic State. In comparison, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011 had around 2 billion viewers, which was more than double the number of fans who watched Prince Charles and Princess Diana tie the knot.

Congratulations Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle on their engagement! His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle this afternoon visited Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden for a photocall to mark the happy news. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:42am PST

What Are Meghan Markle’s Plans For After The Wedding?

According to Fox News, Markle will follow Princess Diana’s lead and become a philanthropist after she weds Harry. Before her tragic death in 1997, Diana was well-known for her activism around the world, raising awareness for both AIDS and leprosy while working hard to feed the hungry.

Markle, who already has a history of humanitarian work in Africa, will continue to work for several different causes around the world. Given Harry’s love for Africa, the couple will likely focus on humanitarian work on the continent, which includes raising HIV/AIDS awareness and helping children in need.

Markle’s Royal Christmas

While Markle prepares for her new life, the Suits star is already enjoying a few perks of being a member of the royal family. According to Express, the actress is planning to celebrate Christmas with Queen Elizabeth, despite the fact that Middleton was not invited over when she was engaged to William. Markle is set to join the royal family at the Queen’s Christmas celebrations in Sandringham this month. The move has caused a bit of a stir because Middleton was not invited to the same event when she was engaged to William in 2010.

Why Was Markle Invited To The Royal Family’s Christmas Celebrations?

Typically, only members of the royal family are invited to ring in the holidays with the Queen. Middleton did not celebrate Christmas at Sandringham in 2010, and neither did Mike Tindall when he got engaged to Zara Phillips. With Markle moving to London and her family living in the United States, Queen Elizabeth wants to make sure she gets fully integrated into the royal family and feels at home before she weds Prince Harry.

Christmas is the perfect opportunity for Meghan Markle to get to know the rest of the royal family, though she will need to learn a few protocols and etiquette rules before the celebrations.