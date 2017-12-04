Angelina Jolie Split Reportedly Motivates Brad Pitt To Date Jennifer Lawrence To Make Jolie Jealous

Within just weeks after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, rumors soared that Brad was dating again. Now, more than a year after the divorce bombshell, Pitt has been linked to women ranging from Kate Hudson to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. But after reportedly playing the field with casual dates with all these ladies, Brad now supposedly has found his perfect match in Jennifer Lawrence. Jennifer (also known as J.Law) just went through a breakup herself. Is Lawrence enjoying a rebound romance with Pitt?

Brad Pitt, 53, And Jennifer Lawrence, 27, Rejoice In Rebound Romance?

Since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, Brad Pitt has been linked to many gorgeous women. But now Pitt reportedly is focused on newly single actress Jennifer Lawrence, according to Woman’s Day magazine via Yahoo. Brad supposedly feels that he has finally found the perfect woman in Jennifer.

Pitt allegedly has a check list for the ideal girlfriend, and Lawrence meets his criteria.

“Following her split from director Darren Aronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence ‘ticks’ all of Brad’s boxes in all the right ways.”

With Pitt and Lawrence both single and reportedly ready to mingle, Brad and Jennifer are enjoying secretly texting each other and becoming better acquainted, an insider told Woman’s Day. Pitt learned about J.Law’s recent breakup. Brad then quickly decided to make his romantic move by turning to his director friend Quentin Tarantino, according to the source. The 53-year-old father of six reportedly asked his buddy to help him romance the 27-year-old Hunger Games actress.

Brad Pitt Reportedly Wants J.Law To Make Angelina Jolie Jealous

The insider claimed that Pitt is cautious about choosing a girlfriend with whom to go public. Brad does not want to dive back into “the dating pool again with just anyone,” according to the source.

“[Brad Pitt’s ideal girlfriend] has to be special [and] be the type… to make Angelina Jolie jealous.”

Pitt apparently keeps up with the latest celebrity relationship gossip. The insider said that when Brad read that Lawrence had “dumped Darren,” Pitt felt that he had found his perfect match. Brad reportedly recognized that Jennifer meets his requirements when it comes to appearance, fame, and dating preferences.

Brad Pitt reportedly wants to date Jennifer Lawrence to make Angelina Jolie jealous. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“[Brad Pitt] realized she ticks all the boxes. [Jennifer Lawrence is] gorgeous, the hottest name in Hollywood and seems to like older guys,” clarified the source.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Dating History Hints At Fondness For Older Men

Although J.Law has dated men in her age range, she is known to have a history of dating famous older guys. Lawrence reportedly dated Coldplay crooner Chris Martin, who was 13 years older at age 40, and her just-dumped boyfriend Darren, who is 21 years older at age 48.

As for what’s next for Jennifer and Brad, Pitt has reportedly continued to stay in touch with her after getting her number with help from Quentin Tarantino. Brad is texting her, and she is responding. For now, however, Lawrence is in New York while Pitt is based in Los Angeles. Will their long-distance romance last?

How 'Huge Age Difference' Led to Jennifer Lawrence's Breakup with Darren Aronofsky https://t.co/yfwdOhakGF — People (@people) November 29, 2017

The age difference may be a challenge, with reports that the gap in age between Jennifer and Darren caused their breakup. But the insider insisted that Jennifer should consider herself fortunate to have Brad focused on her.

“Brad hasn’t dated much since the breakdown of his marriage, so Jen is a very lucky girl to have his undivided attention.”

Pitt reportedly is eager to become better acquainted with Lawrence. If the romance works out as Brad reportedly desires, Pitt supposedly believes that he and J.Law could turn into Brangelina 2.0.

“He can’t wait to get to know her better, and if all goes well, he thinks they could be Hollywood’s next big power couple,” summed up the insider.