Gretchen Rossi May Return To Bravo For ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 13

Bravo TV is reportedly considering bringing Gretchen Rossi back to The Real Housewives of Orange County for the show’s upcoming 13th season.

According to a new report, Gretchen Rossi and her fiancé, Slade Smiley, could make a comeback to the show years after the Season 8 finale showed them getting engaged.

“They’re strongly considering bringing Gretchen back next season,” a source told Radar Online on December 4. “They need an antagonist to create some drama.”

The report also revealed that Peggy Sulahian had been fired after appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County for just one season — and that her longtime friend Lydia McLaughlin, who returned to the show for Season 12 after previously being featured on Season 8, was on the chopping block.

Gretchen Rossi first joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during its fourth season and continued to be featured in a full-time role on the show through Season 8, when she and Smiley became engaged. Since then, Rossi has been keeping in touch with her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, and during Season 12, she made a guest appearance on the show.

As fans may recall, Gretchen Rossi’s fiancé, Slade Smiley, was a part of the show when it first began due to his past engagement to Jo De La Rosa.

Gretchen Rossi has maintained relationships with several former and current cast members of The Real Housewives of Orange County. So, when it comes to a Season 13 return, her addition would make good sense.

As for Gretchen Rossi’s personal life with Slade Smiley, the couple hasn’t yet tied the knot, despite being engaged for several years. Instead, they are reportedly considering starting a family before they walk down the aisle. As for when a potential pregnancy may be announced, it is hard to say at this point because they have continued to struggle with fertility issues due to Smiley’s past vasectomy and reversal.

Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, and Meghan King Edmonds are expected to resume filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County sometime next year. A premiere date for Season 13 has not yet been announced.