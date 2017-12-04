‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Can’t Control Wild Daughter Ciara

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Hope Brady will soon be having a huge family reunion in Salem. Both of Hope’s children, Shawn and Ciara Brady, are returning home after a long absence, and she’ll be so happy to see them both. However, Hope will likely be shocked by how much her young daughter has changed since she’s been gone.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers and news, Ciara Brady will be much different when she comes riding back into Salem on her motorcycle. As many DOOL fans will remember, Ciara decided to leave town after a string of personal issues. Ciara’s father, Bo Brady, tragically died; her step-brother, Chase, raped her; and she and her best friend/boyfriend, Theo Carver, split. Theo later began dating Ciara’s niece, Claire, and the two young women fought for his affections. After all of that drama and heartbreak, Ciara revealed she needed a break.

Days of our Lives viewers then watched Ciara leave Salem to go stay with Shawn and Belle, who were in Asia for work. Now, the gang is all back in town, but so much has changed. Ciara’s new attitude will cause some major trouble with members of her family and put a big strain on her relationship with her mother, Hope Brady.

The latest spoilers reveal that Hope will have a very hard time controlling her wild young daughter, and the two will end up getting into a huge fight when Hope tries to assert some parental force on Ciara. Although Hope will demand that Ciara stop her outrageous behavior, it seems that the young lady won’t be interested in anything that her mother has to say and will continue to live life on the wild side.

Taken by the lovely @cameronjebo #behindthescenes #throwback #circuskanemovie coming in September 2017 A post shared by Victoria Konefal (@victoriakonefal) on May 18, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

It seems that Ciara could become Salem’s newest bad girl, and with Bo Brady’s rebellious blood running through her veins, anything is possible for the Days of our Lives fan favorite character. However, viewers are hoping that Ciara’s new outlook on life doesn’t land her in some big trouble that she can’t get herself out of in the future.