Elton John In Shock Over Mother’s Death As They Just Mended Fences After 9 Years Of Discord

Elton John revealed that his mother, Sheila Farebrother, has died. The 70-year-old announced her passing through social media on Monday. She was 92.

The “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word” singer just reconciled with his mother after nine years of no communication due to a conflict that was not fixed for nearly a decade. They had just started to mend their relationship again, so Sheila’s demise was even more heartbreaking.

On December 4, Elton John posted a photo of himself with his mom on Twitter. A short message for Sheila accompanied the picture, and he shared that he is in shock after learning that his mother passed away.

The English musician was in Barcelona, and hours after performing at Palau Sant Jordi, he was informed that his mother died in West Sussex. Elton John did not indicate or explain the cause of his mother’s demise. The Daily Mail reported that she may be gravely ill, but it was not known if Elton knew about it.

At any rate, the singer, who was born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, does not have any siblings. He was the only child of Sheila and Stanley Dwight, who divorced when he was 14.

Although both of his parents were musically inclined, it was Elton John’s mother, Sheila Farebrother, who fully supported his love for music. Thus, she was credited for his son’s very successful music career and rise to become one of the greatest musicians around.

So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton pic.twitter.com/dQKXRbpGRy — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 4, 2017

The singer had been estranged from his mother for more than nine years. Their bitter feud stemmed from a series of public rows over Elton’s husband, David Furnish, and mutual friends — Bob Halley and John Reid — from whom Elton wanted his mom to cut all contact. Sheila declined his request, and this worsened their conflict.

Elton and his mom patched things up in May. The singer ended their feud after he sent her a heartfelt message on Mother’s Day. He also confirmed that they have gotten closer again by posting a throwback picture and captioning it, “So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton.”

Meanwhile, while Elton John is grieving for losing his mother, his 12 shows scheduled for this month of December, including performances in Dubai, Lebanon, Hamburg, and Monaco, were not canceled.

