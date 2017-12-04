TIME Announces 2017 Person of the Year Shortlist, Is Donald Trump On The List?

The shortlist of candidates for TIME’s 2017 Person of the Year was revealed Monday morning on the NBC’s Today. According to TIME, the magazine has identified a the Person of the Year since 1927. They recognize a person or group of people who influenced news during the past year, for better or worse.

In recent years, the shortlist for the Person of the Year included people such as Hillary Clinton, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

So, who made the shortlist for 2017?

Jeff Bezos

The Amazon CEO became the wealthiest man in the world in 2017. He continues to expand the global reach of his global empire. Following Black Friday sales last month, Bezos network topped $100 billion. Jeff also owns The Washington Post. He was TIME’s Person of the Year in 1999.

The Dreamers

The name applies to nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants who arrived in this country as young children. The group is at risk of deportation as the Trump administration rescinds the DACA.

Donald Trump

The president was named the Person of the Year in 2016, calling it “a tremendous honor.” However, he isn’t as thankful for the honor in 2017. He claimed on Twitter that TIME called him to tell him that he “would probably” be named Person of the Year” but he turned them down, stating he didn’t have time for a photo shoot and interview.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Kim Jong Un

Trump has called the North Korean leader “a sick puppy” and “little rocket man.” Donald’s insults don’t seem to phase Kim Joong Un. The tension between Trump and Kim Jong Un increased over concerns about Kim’s use of nuclear weapons and missiles.

The #MeToo Movement

The movement started in 2016 when Donald Trump’s 2005 Access Hollywood tape was released. On the tape, Trump bragged about being about to do whatever he wanted to women because he was a celebrity.

The movement exploded after Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was accused by dozens of women of Sexual harassment. The hashtag #MeToo started trending on social media as a way for people to connect and share their story on sexual harassment in the workplace.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick

The former NFL player decided to take a stand against racial equality earned him a spot on TIME’s Person of the Year shortlist. His choice to knee on the field cost him a promising and lucrative career in sports. Colin has filed a grievance against the NFL owners, claiming that he was blackballed with the league.

Xi Jinping

The President of China was given a second five-year term this year and he was written into the Communist Party’s constitution, achieving a new authority and becoming the country’s most powerful leader in decades.

Robert Mueller

He was appointed as special counsel after FBI director James Comey’s firing. He has brought charges against four people in the Trump campaign so far. He continues to investigate the involvement of the Trump campaign in Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Patty Jenkins

The Wonder Woman director broke many box-office records in 2017. She became the first woman to direct a film that made more than $100 million in its opening weekend. As a result, she signed on to direct a second installment of the film.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon

The 32-year-old prince, son of King Salmon, recently led a crackdown on businessmen and members of the royal family who were accused of corruption.

TIME will announce Person Of the Year on Wednesday at 7 a.m. on NBC’s Today.