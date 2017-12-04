Taylor Swift Pregnant? Baby Rumors Swirl Again Over New Performance Photos

Taylor Swift fans are once again questioning if the star could be pregnant with her first child after Swift recently made a rare appearance at 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2017 to perform a few of both her new and old hits for the California crowd.

Taylor wore a baggy gold and black sparkly top and short black shorts when she hit the stage in Los Angeles on December 1, which had some fans claiming she may have been attempting to conceal a baby bump after months of rumors the “Gorgeous” singer could be pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend of over a year, Joe Alwyn.

As photos of the singer’s rare appearance on the stage, where she also teamed up with Ed Sheeran for their duet “End Game”, began to do the rounds on social media, a number of fans once again began to speculate about the possibility of the singer becoming a mom.

“Is Taylor Swift pregnant?” asked one Twitter user alongside four photos of the star on stage in her baggy top. “I have a feeling Taylor is pregnant,” another then speculated.

Others continued to ask if Taylor could potentially be expecting as she’s been spotted wearing a number of baggier sweaters since stepping back into the spotlight earlier this year ahead of the release of her latest album, Reputation.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

“I’m gonna say this ‘out loud’ now in case it comes true. I have a theory that @taylorswift13 is pregnant. #andengaged?” speculated Twitter user @megbontrager tweeted of the singer potentially being both pregnant and engaged to Joe.

“Sometimes I think Taylor is pregnant and she’s tryna hide it through the oversized hoodies and sweats,” speculated @paul_taylor13, as another recently said, “I’m a firm [believer] in the Taylor Swift pregnant conspiracy theory.”

Taylor swift is pregnant I'm callin it now — mars (@marsmunozz) December 2, 2017

i think taylor swift might be pregnant and hiding it — Pop Muse (@PopMuse) December 2, 2017

Of course, there’s no proof beyond the speculation to suggest that Swift is actually pregnant, though the rumors have been going round on social media for the past few months.

Fans first suggested Swift could be about to become a mom back in October after she wore a baggy black sweater while meeting a fan at their home in London. Some claimed she could have been attempting to hide her body by covering up her figure in the oversized top, which appeared to give the illusion of a baby bump as she turned to the side.

Taylor talking with Lara, the fan in the UK who's house she visited today! (https://t.co/Pt1yiSwzY9) pic.twitter.com/gvvwnIM0Bf — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 12, 2017

Swift then sported similar baggy clothing choices while performing on Saturday Night Live in November, where she wore another oversized sweater that marked a stark contrast to the usual more form fitting dresses and tops fans have come to expect from the star.

Taylor hasn’t officially responded to all the talk, though fans alleged that she actually addressed the rampant speculation during a recent Secret Session with her fans, known as Swifties.

Though Swift’s stayed tight-lipped recently, one Twitter user who claimed to have attended one of Taylor’s private fan parties back in October claimed that the “…Ready For It” singer said at the time that she was not expecting her first child with her boyfriend and had actually just gained a little weight over the past few months.

Last night was funnnn. Thank you to everyone who came to KIIS-FM Jingle Ball YOU WERE SO LOUD! And dancy. And wonderful. Photo credit: Kevin Mazur A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 2, 2017 at 3:04pm PST

“At the [secret session] she was like ‘I gained 15 pounds and everyone thinks I’m pregnant, I’m not,'” the fan claimed of how Taylor supposedly addressed all the talk to her biggest fans earlier this year. “She also said about how the [paparazzi] are really rude and would yell mean things at her like she’s pregnant.”

Though she’s stayed quiet since, it’s pretty unlikely Swift has plans to become a mom anytime soon as she’s already announced a string of 2018 tour dates across the globe for the coming months, which has caused some serious anger with fans due to some pretty expensive ticket prices.