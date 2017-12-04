Meghan King Edmonds’ Pregnancy Is Saving Her From Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’?

Meghan King Edmonds was reportedly on the chopping block just weeks ago but after announcing her second pregnancy, she will allegedly return to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 13.

According to a new report, Bravo TV producers were ready to cut ties with Meghan King Edmonds but after she revealed during filming on the reunion that she was pregnant, they reportedly felt obligated to allow her to return for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13.

“She’s kind of forcing them to bring her back even though they didn’t want to,” an insider explained to Radar Online on December 4.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan King Edmonds announced she was expecting her second child in a blog post to her fans and followers last month. At the time, the Real Housewives of Orange County star also confirmed her second child was a boy. Meghan King Edmonds and husband Jim Edmonds tied to the knot in October 2014 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Aspen, in November 2016.

Meghan King Edmonds joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for the show’s 10th season and has continued to appear on the Bravo TV reality series in a full-time role ever since.

Throughout the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Meghan King Edmonds was seen undergoing the process of in-vitro fertilization to conceive her first child. Edmonds then underwent the same process to conceive her second child but did so without the cameras present.

Because she is currently in the early months of her pregnancy, Meghan King Edmonds will likely be seen documenting the months leading up to the birth of her second child on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. However, because a filming start date hasn’t been publicly confirmed, it is hard to say exactly how much of the pregnancy will be featured on the series.

Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, and Meghan King Edmonds are expected to resume filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County sometime next year.A premiere date for Season 13 has not yet been set.