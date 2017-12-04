Trump Has Absolute Power? Can’t Obstruct Justice – He’s Chief Law Enforcement, Says John Dowd, Alan Dershowitz

President Donald Trump has recommended that his Twitter followers watch the attached video of Alan Dershowitz, who appeared on Fox News to claim that Trump can’t obstruct justice, according to constitutional rules, as long as Trump doesn’t perform any obvious illegal maneuvers like former President Richard Nixon. Trump’s lawyer, John Dowd, took his case for Trump not being able to obstruct justice even further. As reported by the Inquisitr, Dowd took the Twitter fall and fell on his own sword for Trump, claiming he was the one who crafted the controversial tweet about Trump firing Michael Flynn because he lied to the FBI and to Vice President Mike Pence. Trump’s Twitter habits are allegedly so worrying to Trump’s lawyers — who reportedly can’t stop him from tweeting due to a dozen or so phones hidden around the West Wing — that many would prefer Trump stop tweeting about matters in the midst of Robert Mueller’s investigation.

According to Axios, Trump’s lawyer posited the theory that a president can’t be found guilty of obstructing justice due to the defense theory that Trump is the highest law enforcement officer under the Constitution; as such, Trump can tweet all of his thoughts about any case at hand. The theory is getting plenty of heated responses online.

A must watch: Legal Scholar Alan Dershowitz was just on @foxandfriends talking of what is going on with respect to the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. political history. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

“[The] President cannot obstruct justice because he is the chief law enforcement officer under [the Constitution’s Article II] and has every right to express his view of any case.”

As reported by the Hill, President Trump turned to Twitter to call the Fox News interview with Dershowitz “a must watch” event that would let everyone know “what is going on with respect to the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. political history.” Trump commanded his readers to “enjoy” the interview.

Dershowitz claimed that Trump had every right to fire former FBI Director James Comey because as president, Trump enjoys the constitutional power to fire whomever he wants. According to Alan, Trump can advise the Justice Department to investigate any person he desires or to stop the investigation into any person he wants.

The arguments that Dershowitz made during the interview aren’t going over well with some viewers on social media. Alan’s claims about presidential precedents are adding fuel to the fire in the midst of the controversial obstruction of justice issue.