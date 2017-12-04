‘Teen Mom OG’: Tyler Baltierra Calls Out Farrah Abraham’s Father On Social Media

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra took to social media recently to call out his co-star Farrah Abraham’s father, Michael Abraham. The Twitter battle took place after Michael had expressed his feelings about his daughter’s alleged firing from the television series and the lives of her co-stars.

According to a Dec. 2 report by In Touch Weekly magazine, Michael Abraham recently opened up on social media about why it was unfair for his daughter, Farrah Abraham, to be fired from Teen Mom OG for her involvement in the adult entertainment industry when many other members of the cast have been involved in other “moral” issues such as drug abuse, driving under the influence, and having multiple children out of wedlock.

Michael’s comments seemingly didn’t sit well with Tyler Baltierra, who has struggled with many of those issues in his own life. As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Tyler’s father, Butch Baltierra, has been in and out of prison for most of his life due to his drug abuse issues. Tyler also had a second child with his wife, Catelynn Lowell, before the couple got married. So, Tyler just couldn’t seem to let Michael’s comments roll off of his shoulders.

After Michael Abraham went on to reveal that Farrah Abraham and Chelsea Houska were they only two Teen Mom stars to “keep it responsible,” fans began to take aim at Michael for his words, reminding him that Chelsea was pregnant at the time she married her current husband, Cole DeBoer, and that Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout also married the men they had their second (and third) pregnancies with. This is when Tyler Baltierra jumped in.

Happy Thanks giving from our family to everyone’s!!! Amy and I wish everyone the very best and a peaceful and restful holiday! Enjoy your loved ones and all the blessings we have been given! pic.twitter.com/5Xx6qKhund — Michael Abraham (@ekimabraham) November 23, 2017

Tyler replied to Michael Abraham’s tweet, revealing that he understood that Farrah’s father believed that he married his wife, Catelynn, whom he’s been with since his early teenage years, just “a tad too late,” but encouraged Michael to keep quiet, adding that it isn’t “wise” for a man of his age to be arguing with strangers on social media.

Michael…please, I am aware that you believe it’s a “moral issue” that I married my childhood sweetheart just a tad “too late” & it is duly noted. However, I think it would be wise (for a man of your age) to stop arguing with strangers on social media. Confidence is quiet ???????????? — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) December 1, 2017

It is still unclear whether or not Farrah Abraham and her family will return to Teen Mom OG for future seasons, but it seems safe to say that the feud between her, her family, and their co-stars is still going strong.