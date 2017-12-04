‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’: Lydia McLaughlin On The Chopping Block Following Peggy Sulahian’s Firing?

Lydia McLaughlin is reportedly on the verge of being fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to a new report, the mother of three, who chose to leave the show after starring on its eighth season years ago, may not be interesting enough to be on the show after failing to cause the needed drama with her co-stars during Season 12.

“Lydia came back, but she wasn’t interesting,” an insider explained to Radar Online on Dec. 4.

The source claimed that producers of The Real Housewives of Orange County were hoping to see Lydia McLaughlin reunite Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, who had previously been feuding, and for McLaughlin, it was “mission accomplished.” That said, her lack of drama was reportedly not enough to keep her from being on the chopping block ahead of Season 13.

As for the rest of the cast, including Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, and Meghan King Edmonds, they are allegedly all returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County next year.

Radar Online previously reported that Peggy Sulahian had reportedly been fired from Bravo TV after starring on just one season of the show. According to a source at the time, it was her petty fights with her co-stars and her lackluster personal life that led to her rumored exit.

“She didn’t bring anything to the table,” a source said.

Lydia McLaughlin returned to The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year after leaving after Season 8 to expand her family with her husband Doug. Then, around the same time, Peggy Sulahian, a friend of McLaughlin, was added to the show in a full-time role.

As fans may recall, Peggy Sulahian faced a scandal during The Real Housewives of Orange County in which she was accused of allegedly being homophobic. Although the reality star eventually denied any such thing, other Real Housewives stars, including Lisa Vanderpump and Adrienne Maloof, weren’t happy about the allegations.

Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, and Meghan King Edmonds are expected to resume filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County sometime next year. A premiere date for Season 13 has not yet been revealed.