Elon Musk’s Boring Company Releases A Map Showing Its Projected LA Tunnel System

SpaceX and Tesla founder, Elon Musk, is determined to fully resolve the traffic congestion in Los Angeles by building underground tunnels. Recently, his Boring Company just released a map showing its planned LA tunnel system.

The company has already built a 305-feet (100 meters) tunnel with entrance at the SpaceX’s parking lot in Hawthorne. It also granted permission to extend the tunnel by 2 miles from Hawthorne to the Los Angeles International Airport. Mr. Musk said that this new section of the tunnel would be completed in three to four months, according to Electrek.

The Boring Company stated on its website that the tunnel would be used for construction logistics verification, safety testing, system testing, operating procedure verification, and line-switching demonstrations. It further stated that Phase 1 would not be used for public transportation until the proof-of-concept tunnel is deemed successful by the City government, County government and the Boring Company.

The tunnels are designed to hold large electric skates that could transport cars at speeds of up to 150 mph or 241 km per hour. The proposed tunnels could also be used for Hyperloop, which is a high-speed rail system that will allow passengers to travel at a speed of about 700 mph or 1,125 km/h. Meanwhile, commuters could travel using communal passenger cars, according to Science Alert.

Elon Musk’s Boring Company just revealed a map of its proposed LA tunnel system https://t.co/vc87RwJDG9 pic.twitter.com/zA7INCWYnw — aussiedaily (@aussiedaily) December 4, 2017

In the map, it shows the red color segment that represents the proof-of-concept tunnel for running tests. Meanwhile, the blue color segments are the potential Phase 2 expansion routes. However, this is considered as a concept and not as a finalized alignment.

According to the company, Phase 2 will be constructed in cooperation with the Los Angeles County, the City of Los Angeles, city governments in the greater Los Angeles area and the general public. The company is also expecting to receive feedback from residents of the greater Los Angeles area on station locations and system improvements for Phase 2 and beyond.

The map shows additional stops at South LA, Leimert Park, Echo Park/Silver Lake, Venice, and Union Station. The vehicles could accommodate between 8 and 16 passengers that will be transported through the tunnels.

If all these tunnels were completed, they could relieve the people from traffic congestion in Los Angeles. Elon Musk is also planning to construct tunnels in Chicago and between New York City and Washington, DC. The company also has other planned projects namely the Baltimore-DC underground Hyperloop and the Chicago high-speed loop.