Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Ready To Reconcile? He Wants To Spend His Birthday With His Family

Brad Pitt’s 54th birthday is coming up on December 18, and he has big plans to spend the day with his six kids: Maddox, 16; Pax, 14; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 11; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9. This past year has been a tough one for the Fight Club star, but is his ex, Angelina Jolie, using this as an opportunity for the couple to reconcile?

All Brad Pitt Wants To Do Is Spend Time With His Family

According to an insider at Hollywood Life, Pitt is looking forward to seeing his children, because they mean everything to him, and it has been difficult not to see them every day.

“Maddox and Pax have told their dad that they’re going to cook him a special birthday dinner, and the girls are going to make him a cake. A lot has changed over the past year, and Brad is feeling so much better now after a really difficult twelve months,” revealed the source.

The Jolie-Pitt kids don’t live too far from their dad, so they have been able to see him more now than they did immediately after the split. Last year, according to the insider, Pitt felt down on his birthday, but this year, he is back on track and looking forward to the future.

Is Angelina Jolie Still Making It Difficult For Brad Pitt To See His Kids?

However, it seems Jolie may still be making it difficult for him to spend time with his family. Pitt was not present on November 29 for Pax’s 14th birthday – due to scheduling issues – but apparently, Jolie would not have invited him, even if he was available. As Cafe Mom reports, that doesn’t seem like the best decision if she does want to reconcile with her ex.

The insider says that Pitt wants to be around for all of his kids’ milestones, like birthdays, but Jolie makes it difficult for him to schedule time with his family.

Angelina Reportedly Wants To Reconcile With Pitt

Life & Style is reporting that Jolie has paused the divorce in hopes of reconciliation, but Pitt is not interested. This leaves fans with many questions. If she is trying to reconcile, why wouldn’t she let Pitt see the kids whenever he wants?

If Pitt isn’t interested in getting back together with Jolie, would she actually keep the kids away from their father as punishment? The tabloid claims that Pitt is starting to throw money at Jolie to get the divorce finalized, but so far, she hasn’t accepted any settlement, despite there being an ironclad prenup. She is also pushing back on all custody agreements.

Angelina Jolie Reportedly Pauses Divorce From Brad Pitt | Ryan Seacrest | Kiss 107.1 https://t.co/acCGOg62c8 — Jamie Cameron (@ketsuenjikaka) December 4, 2017

Brad Pitt isn’t trying to buy Jolie off. Instead, he just wants to move on with his life, and apparently, he doesn’t care how the public perceives him. After a year that featured a split from Angelina Jolie, accusations of child abuse, and recovering from substance abuse, he is ready for the divorce to be final, with the ultimate motivation being his kids.