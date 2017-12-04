Robert Plant Doesn’t Want To Be ‘Stuck In The Past,’ Instead Zeppelin Singer Wants You To Listen To New Music

Robert Plant has spent a lifetime on his musical journey, always aiming to musically move forward, despite former bandmate Jimmy Page’s public wish to reunite the remaining members of Led Zeppelin. Yet, Robert Plant has refused.

The singer with Pre-Raphaelite curls has always contended that he wants to move forward. Robert Plant just doesn’t want us living in the past, and he doesn’t like the trend of musicians relying on their old work.

“I don’t want to be stuck in the past – like so many of my contemporaries.”

What makes the 69-year-old musician continue to create new work? Location is key for Robert Plant.

Plant has recently made a major move from Austin, Texas, and has returned back to England, not far from Shropshire, where he spent some of his youth.

Speaking to Classic Rock Magazine, reprinted in Rock and Roll Garage, Plant explains that when he changes his physical location, he changes his “focus.”

“Sometimes it feels like that. I’d go to places and I read it differently, and relationships and friendships… The ebb and flow of life is spectacular. I wouldn’t like to be stuck in one place for too long, otherwise I might lose this trick I have.”

And in case anyone believes differently, his move home occurred after his split with musician Patty Griffin, not because of the infamous “Stairway to Heaven” trial by the estate of Randy California.

Despite trying to distance himself from his past, Robert Plant always has to address Led Zeppelin.

Of any band, Led Zeppelin’s antics were legendary. Between the inspiration about the songs to crazy tour antics, could there ever be a chance that Plant will ever write an autobiography or biography about Led Zeppelin?

He firmly explains, “Those stories are locked nicely between my two ever-growing ear holes.”

He has no plans to ruminate on his past in a thick volume, just as he doesn’t want to reunite with Led Zeppelin.

Is there any chance that Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones could reunite with Plant and be joined by Jason Bonham, John’s son? Plant doesn’t see this as moving forward. Instead, he wants fans and critics alike who wish for a reunion to check out new music instead.

“It’s like there is nothing new and exciting out there any more, when in fact there is. So stop living in the past. Open your ears and your eyes. It’s not that difficult, is it?”

Although Plant does insist he is moving forward, he, along with his band the Sensational Space Shifters, tend to play a Led Zeppelin song or two each show, without an apology or explanation.

Yet, Robert Plant’s new single, “The May Queen” from the new album Carry Fire, could easily have fit into Led Zeppelin III. It is clear, this is all part of his musical journey.

Why has Plant been so focused on moving forward and not staying backward? His recent interview with the Guardian may give a clue. He recalled meeting Elvis, and Plant could see how fame trapped the rock icon.

“I mean, I was lucky to meet Elvis at one point, and he was just such a charismatic, funny guy, able to take the piss out of himself. He saw fame for what it was. But as time went on, he got so bored. He was so trapped. It’s so important to unhitch that ridiculousness.”