It is undeniable that The Winds of Winter is one of the much-awaited books to hit the shelves right now. As a matter of fact, avid followers of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series have been waiting for its arrival since 2011. Recently, George R.R. Martin just gave another reason for not launching the sixth installment of ASOIAF this year.

George R.R. Martin confirmed, via his LiveJournal blog, that Syfy channel has picked up an adaptation of his 1980 novel called Nightflyers. The 69-year-old The Winds of Winter author expressed his excitement over the upcoming project. In the post, the veteran novelist said he sat down with showrunner Daniel Cerone and writer-creator Jeff Buhler during his most-recent trip in Los Angeles.

“This was the first time I’d met (or spoken with) either Jeff or Daniel, but we had a great meeting, and I was impressed by their enthusiasm and their plans for the series.”

The brain behind the Game of Thrones series divulged that the television network acquired the rights to adapt Nightflyers into a series last year. Initially, George R.R. Martin said he did not like the idea of Syfy adapting his book into a TV show since almost all characters were lifeless at the end of both the novel and the film. However, The Winds of Winter author’s mind changed after reading Jeff Buhler’s script and appreciated his efforts to resolve the ambiguities.

“Honestly, at first I was baffled as to how they hoped to get a series out of my story, since at the end of the novella (and the film) pretty much everyone is dead (it was a horror story, after all). But in May, UCP got me a copy of Jeff Buhler’s script, and I saw how he’d dealt with that.”

George R.R. Martin furthered that the Nightflyers series would feature 10 full episodes. The Winds of Winter writer also revealed that Syfy has given a generous budget for the imminent television project. The Sandkings author also stated that the show would be shot in Limerick, Ireland.

“Presently Cerone and Buhler and their team are deep in the throes of pre-production and casting… and I have some news on the casting front as well, a casting that has pleased me more than I can possibly say, which I will save for another post.”

Before Nightflyers, George R.R. Martin had previously revealed that he would write the scripts of the upcoming five Game of Thrones prequels that would be shown on HBO soon, Variety reported. Because of this, fans cannot help but speculate that the release date of TWOW might be delayed again. However, the Bayonne-born author had already claimed that the much-anticipated sixth book of A Song of Ice and Fire series might be released in late 2018 or early 2019 along with the first volume of Fire and Blood. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about The Winds of Winter!