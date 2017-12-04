Did Blake Shelton just diss Miranda Lambert & her music?

Blake Shelton is once again being accused of throwing just a little shade at former wife Miranda Lambert and her musical talents, this time while gushing over his girlfriend of two years, Gwen Stefani. The latest drama went down on Shelton’s social media after he shared a sweet message for Gwen regarding her recently released Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Blake couldn’t help but praise Gwen on Twitter on December 2, sharing a link to the album on iTunes and writing, “Hey @gwenstefani I’ve never been more honored and proud to be a part of an album. I’m so happy for you pretty girl.”

As fans of the couple will already know, Blake and Gwen teamed up for a duet on the album, the title track “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” which they also co-wrote together.

But while Shelton’s message appeared pretty innocent in support of his love, a number of fans were quick to claim there may have been a little shade going on under the surface.

Notably, the country star has been featured on a number of former wife Miranda’s albums in the past, suggesting that he may have been throwing just a little shade at his ex and her music by telling Gwen that he’d never been more “honored or proud” to be on someone else’s album.

Hey @gwenstefani I’ve never been more honored and proud to be a part of an album. I’m so happy for you pretty girl. https://t.co/XCvmLTg9ty — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) December 2, 2017

Blake was featured most prominently on Miranda’s 2011 album For The Record. The two co-wrote the track “Over You” together, which was inspired by the tragic death of Shelton’s brother, while the album also features the former couple’s duet, “Better in the Long Run.”

Shelton also co-wrote the tracks “Me and Your Cigarettes” and “Love Song” with Lambert on her 2009 album Revolution, and also teamed up with her and her band the Pistol Annies to write their song “Family Feud” for their album Hell on Heels.

A few social media users called out Blake for what they claimed could potentially have been a subtle diss aimed at Miranda.

“Sorry not a fan of hers… The songs you made with your WIFE. Were the best ever,” one fan hit back on Twitter, referring to Lambert. “And they were nominated and won awards. None since her. Big fan of you Blake and big fan of Miranda’s.”

“Reading all the sappy tweets from Blake to Gwen makes me wanna whisper, ‘Remember when you used to say nice things to Miranda?'” another responded as fans once again threw their names together, despite the former couple divorcing in 2015.

Had the best thanksgiving ❤️gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:22am PST

However, others who spotted Shelton’s tweet for Stefani shared sweet messages for the country star, gushing over his loving words for his girlfriend who he recently shared a big family Thanksgiving in his home state of Oklahoma alongside her three children, Zuma, Kingston, and Apollo.

“Oh Blake…why ya gotta be so freaking perfect?” asked one fan alongside two heart emojis, while another tweeted to the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer, “Blake this is the sweetest thing ever.”

“It’s beautiful the support and respect you have for each other,” another social media user then added.

The latest diss allegations came shortly after Shelton appeared to hit back at Lambert after she and boyfriend Anderson East called out country star Garth Brooks for lip-syncing at the 2017 CMA Awards. Shortly after that, fans speculated Miranda may have had a unique response to Blake being named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”