‘Megyn Kelly Today’ Security Allegedly Feared Another Talk Show Host’s Staff Would ‘Ambush’ Show’s Taping

Security for Megyn Kelly Today worried that staff members who worked for another talk show host were attending a recent taping only to “ambush” it. The recent events at Today involving Matt Lauer’s abrupt firing over accusations of “inappropriate sexual behavior” have put everyone on edge. It’s unknown if this is related to how Megyn’s security supposedly felt about two particular audience members.

Vulture reports that Samantha Bee told Stephen Colbert about the incident when she met with him this weekend at the Montclair Film Fundraiser in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday. According to the report, Bee explained that some of her staff members were met with a “chilly” reception when they showed up for Megyn Kelly’s third hour of Today. Suspicion was raised on the part of Megyn’s security over why a handful of staffers from Full Frontal With Samantha Bee wanted seats to the show; they believed that the Full Frontal employees arrived to merely cause trouble.

“Part of my staff went to see her show just for reasons of human interest, and security was really upset,” Bee told Colbert. “They thought we were going to ambush her show and of course we did not do that at all.”

Samantha Bee didn’t elaborate more on why she claimed her staffers’ set visit at Megyn Kelly Today was so terrible. Colbert didn’t have much to say when it came to his knowledge of Megyn, only to say that he doesn’t “know enough about what she’s doing, if she’s piggybacking on a cultural moment right now” in regards to women in the media.

Full Frontal staffers had quite the chilly interaction with the staff of Megyn Kelly Today during a recent taping https://t.co/NwRvIh0tPa — Vulture (@vulture) December 4, 2017

NJ.com adds Samantha Bee shared with Colbert that she’d been trying to get Megyn Kelly on Full Frontal “a lot.”

Megyn’s ratings for the 9 a.m. hour of Today have been dismal since starting in September, and she’s been ridiculed for her interview style. With Matt Lauer’s firing, she’s front and center more so over everything she says. Last week she delivered a shocking announcement by inviting Lauer himself and any of accusers onto her show. She explained that NBC is committed to bringing out the facts and the truth about the scandal.

Many peg Megyn Kelly as the one who might replace Matt Lauer during the first two hours of Today, but NBC may have someone else in mind. Entertainment Tonight reports that Willie Geist might be a consideration. Sources also claim that producers want to keep Megyn where she’s at during the morning program’s third hour. Moreover, she doesn’t have any interest in taking over Lauer’s coveted spot.