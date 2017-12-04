Meghan Markle’s Old Resume Surfaces: Elaborate Skills Section May Raise A Few Royal Eyebrows

It is an old Meghan Markle acting resume that is making headlines today as the talented bride-to-be of Prince Harry has a lengthy skill set under her belt, according to what’s on paper. Meghan Markle had a life before meeting Prince Harry, and as she makes the transition into the royal family through her engagement, the media is digging into her past for headlines, which is par for the course. It was just seven years ago when Prince William announced his engagement to Kate Middleton to the world, which started the big dig into Kate’s past.

According to TMZ, Meghan’s resume appears to date back to the time before her Suits gig. The resume mentions her gigs on Fringe and Cuts, but Suits is not listed in her acting experience section. So it would stand to reason the resume was penned before Suits, which is most likely her last professional acting gig with life as a royal around the corner.

Much like the dig into Kate Middleton’s history that started even before Prince William announced their engagement, the expedition for artifacts on Meghan Markle is in full swing. It was a decade ago when a picture of Kate surfaced from a school fashion show, where she was wearing a very revealing see-through dress. That photo flooded the media back then and it turned out to have a backstory that people still talk about today.

Kate wore that dress at a university fashion show that many believe sparked William’s interest in Kate and started a love story that eventually led to a royal wedding, according to a Daily Mail article from the archives. The picture of Kate in that dress, who was only 19 at the time, raised eyebrows when it surfaced as part of Kate’s past. That dress has become a fashion icon and sold at auction for over $125,000 back in 2011, according to the Fashionista. The dress is seen below at auction.

The dress that Kate Middleton wore at the university fashion show when she was 19 sold at auction for over $125,000. Sang Tan / AP Images

A photo of Kate donning the dress showed up while William and Kate’s engagement played out in the media during the time when anything the media could find out about Kate made headline news. Today, it is Meghan Markle’s turn. Some might say she has it a bit easier than Kate, who in a way paved the way for Meghan. Prince Harry’s intended bride will know just what to expect if she takes a look at what Kate went through as William’s bride-to-be.

Meghan wasn’t with Prince Harry long enough to be saddled with a nickname, like the one Kate was tagged with as her relationship went on for several years and endured a minor hiatus before Prince William popped the question. Royal watchers remember how Kate Middleton was chastised back in the day when she was deemed “Waity Katie” because she had dated Prince William for such a long time without even a whisper of engagement. The days of Kate’s long wait are described in a Daily Mail article from back in 2008.

Meghan Markle during her early “Suits” days. DFree / Shutterbug

The latest find on Meghan Markle is her resume and this young woman looks quite talented with an elaborate skill set when it comes to what it says on paper. Meghan’s acting credits on the resume include a role as a “Hot Girl” in the 2005 film, A Lot Like Love, along with her roles on Fringe and Cuts.

TMZ suggests the real interesting reading on Meghan’s resume comes from the “Skills” section, where she “boasts she is proficient in just about every sport.” Her list of sports is impressive as it includes “baseball, golf, swimming, horseback riding, snowboarding and even baton twirling.” If you are interested in Meghan’s musical talents, there appears to be an ample offering on her resume.

Meghan Markle walks the same path Kate Middleton did on her way to be a princess. Rui Vieira / AP Images

Did you know that Meghan “sings pop and country songs”? She not only plays the guitar, but she can jam on the drums. She also has a rare musical talent, as her resume conveys that she can play the “finger Cymbals.” Meghan Markle can speak three languages and she is “well-versed in more than a dozen forms of dance,” reports TMZ.

Prince Harry’s bride-to-be also has some “circus skills,” like “juggling.” Meghan’s resume also offers some “miscellaneous titles ” that are listed as “masseuse and stripper.” TMZ makes a suggestion after listing all Meghan’s assets from the resume they discovered. They write, “No wonder Harry put a ring on it!” They also suggest that Meghan is a real “Jill of all trades.”