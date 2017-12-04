Nicole Polizzi Says Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Could Still Come Back For ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’

Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the reboot of MTV’s long-running reality show Jersey Shore, is missing one very important cast member, but series star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is hoping the power of prayer will change that. On the heels of the news that veteran Jersey Shore cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola won’t be part of MTV’s revival of the hit reality show, Snooki says she still thinks there’s time for Sammi to change her mind.

On her It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey podcast, Snooki revealed that everyone is asking her why Sammi “Sweetheart” isn’t doing Jersey Shore Family Vacation. While Snooki said she can’t speak for Giancola, she hinted that Sammi is hesitant to return to Jersey Shore because she doesn’t want to deal with any drama with ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who also stars on the show. Polizzi said Sammi is in such a happy place with her career and personal life right now that “she doesn’t want to jump back into that drama if it does happen.”

Nicole Polizzi admitted that the original Jersey Shore series took a toll on the reality stars.

“Honestly, filming the show, Jersey Shore, back then … it was so crazy,” Snooki said, according to Us Weekly.

“It took a toll on you. It was very emotional. And being that there was a lot of Ron and Sam drama when we did film, it was just really hard on both of them. So I just think she doesn’t want that anymore.”

Still, Snooki feels that the new version of Jersey Shore, with 30-somethings as stars, could be different than the original go-around.

“It’s gonna be different,” the Jersey Shore vet said.

“We’re all begging her to come back on the show. It’s really up to her. Everyone pray that Sammi comes back because I feel like she might change her mind. So Sam, if you’re listening, come to the show. Like, stop being — stop it. Stop it right now before I spank you, Samantha!”

While Snooki said she understands Sammi’s hesitation to move into a vacation house with her estranged ex-boyfriend, she doesn’t get why anyone would pass up the opportunity to appear on the revival of the hit reality show.

“I get it, but at the same time, you don’t pass this up, you know?” Snooki said. “So we’re trying to tell her that, but we can’t force her to come. So hopefully she changes her mind.”

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi reveals why Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola isn't returning for 'Jersey Shore' revival. https://t.co/GybVrI2r1z pic.twitter.com/np6FVp0UOX — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) December 3, 2017

Both Sammi and Ronnie have moved on from their Jersey Shore romance. Giancola has been in a relationship with Christian Biscardi, while Ronnie is also involved in a serious situation with a new girlfriend, Jen.

Indeed, it has been a while since Jersey Shore fans have seen Ronnie and Sammi in the same room. Ortiz-Magro was missing when the cast reunited for a Burger King commercial last summer, and he also skipped the E! special Jersey Shore: Reunion Road Trip, which aired earlier this year. Ronnie was also a no-show for castmate Deena Cortese’s wedding in October, while Sammi attended the ceremony.

While Sammi “Sweetheart” is currently out for MTV’s revival, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation series will star Nicole Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagino, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Check out Ronnie and Sammi on the original Jersey Shore in the video below.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to premiere in 2018 on MTV.