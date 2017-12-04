‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Releases Wrath To Belle, Will They Make Up Before Sami Leaves?

Sami is leaving Salem, but not before she fights with her sister Belle. Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks tease the trouble Sami is going to experience before she hits the road again.

New Days episodes will show how tough Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) life would be in the next couple of days. She has a bad temper and it would be the wrong time for Belle (Martha Madison) to be around her sister. However, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Belle will be facing Sami’s wrath for a number of reasons.

Belle will reveal to Will (Chandler Massey) that he cheated on Sonny (Freddie Smith) by sleeping with Paul (Christopher Sean), which will throw Will off balance. It is going to make things worse for Sami, especially now that Will is refusing to speak with her, after her plans to help him recover his memories failed, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Then, Sami might lash out at her sister for returning the money to Chad (Billy Flynn). Sami stole a huge sum of money from the DiMeras before and she gave Belle a big portion of it. When the money issue comes out, Belle and Sami might end up in a heated confrontation. Belle does not regret giving the money back to Chad and she will insist it was the right thing to do. As both women have strong personalities, Days of Our Lives fans are in for an exciting clash between them. Nonetheless, they will settle their differences and sort things out before Sami leaves Salem again. Will and Sami will also be able to patch things up before her departure.

Meanwhile, what could make Sami’s life more complicated is her hookup with Rafe (Galen Garing). Rafe is still hoping things with Hope (Kristian Alfonso) work out, and Sami will try to help them. However, Hope will pay Sami a visit just when Rafe is still there. Rafe will hide while Hope pours her heart out to Sami. Days of Our Lives tease that Sami and Rafe’s secret may cause some problems. Will Hope find out they slept together?

Days of Our Lives airs Mondays to Fridays at 1 p.m. on NBC.