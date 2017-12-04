Matt Lauer Reportedly Worried Marriage & Career Are Over For Good After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Matt Lauer is reportedly worried that both his marriage and career are now over for good following the recent shocking sexual misconduct allegations that were made against him, causing the anchor to be fired from both Today and NBC News last week.

According to reports, Matt, who’s been laying pretty low in the wake of the allegations, is “mortified” by the whole situation and fears that there will likely be no way to reclaim his career or his 20-year marriage to wife Annette Roque.

Sources are alleging that the anchor is feeling very “overwhelmed and embarrassed” by the whole situation after he was accused of multiple allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault and feels like his whole world has come crumbling down around him.

“Matt is mortified by this whole ordeal, it’s like his very worst nightmare has come true,” an insider alleged to Hollywood Life of how Lauer’s allegedly been doing since the news went public early on November 29, mere minutes before he was expected to co-anchor Today as he has done for the past 20 years.

“Matt’s life has pretty much come tumbling down around his ears,” they added. “His career may well be over for good, and he fears his marriage will go the same way.”

“Everything Matt has worked for and built up over the years is being torn away from him – he feels like he’s on quicksand,” the source then continued to the site, just days after Matt was sensationally fired by NBC.

The source then added that Matt’s particularly been struggling with all the scrutiny his past interviews have been getting over the past few days as the media and fans have been looking back at old footage following the recent allegations.

“What’s particularly awful is that every interview he’s conducted, every throw-away comment, or jokey interaction, is now being analyzed and scrutinized under a different light,” said the site’s insider.

Matt and wife Annette in 2013. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The outlet is also claiming that Lauer knows that all he can do right now is ride out the storm, adding that he’s unsure if he’ll ever be able to return to work or reconcile with his wife following the scandal.

“Right now Matt has no idea what he’s going to do to try and rebuild his life,” they said of the anchor, whose Twitter and Instagram pages have both been deleted following the news of his firing. “All he can do is wait out the scandal and pray that the worst is over now.”

As reported by E! News, Lauer was fired by NBC on November 29 after being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

Page Six then reported a few days later this his wife Annette had left their family home with their two children and had allegedly fled the U.S. and headed back to her native country, the Netherlands, to escape the scandal.

Prior to his wife reportedly leaving their family home, Lauer issued a statement in which he apologized for his actions.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” Matt said, per E! News. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry.”

Lauer’s Today co-hosts, including Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Savannah Guthrie, addressed his firing live on the show, while other stars famously close with the anchor, including Ellen DeGeneres, have been getting some flack on social media for as yet failing to speak out regarding the allegations made against him.