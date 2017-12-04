‘A Christmas Story Live!’ Casts Ken Jeong, David Alan Grier, And L.A. Boy Band PrettyMuch

A Christmas Story Live! is coming to life. Fox’s live production of Jean Shepherd’s classic holiday tale has added two more famous names to its supersized cast. Comedians Ken Jeong and David Alan Grier have joined the live Fox production, which follows the Christmastime adventures of young Ralphie Parker in the 1940s, according to Deadline.

Ken Jeong will take on two roles in A Christmas Story Live! The Dr. Ken alum will play a Christmas tree salesman and a restaurant owner in the Fox holiday special. Fans of the 1983 movie A Christmas Story will recall the classic scene at the Christmas tree lot in which the Parker patriarch haggles with an enthusiastic salesman who offers to throw in some rope if they buy the tree.

Jeong’s role as a restaurant owner could come at the end of A Christmas Story Live! In the original movie, the Parkers are forced to dine out on Christmas day after their neighbor’s dogs ravage their turkey dinner.

David Alan Grier will play Santa Claus in A Christmas Story Live! Grier previously played the Cowardly Lion in NBC’s 2015 production of The Wiz Live! but he’ll have some big shoes to fill as he dons a red suit to play the department store Santa in the Fox production. The Santa Claus scene is one of the most iconic from the original movie.

In addition to Jeong and Grier, Los Angeles boy band PrettyMuch will play the Hohman Indiana carolers in A Christmas Story Live! The popular band, formed by Simon Cowell on The X Factor, consists of Austin Porter, Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Nick Mara, and Zion Kuwonu, and they premiered their single, “Would You Mind,” on Fox’s Teen Choice earlier this year. PrettyMuch posted reaction to their caroling gig on Instagram with the caption, “THIS IS MAD CRAZY…. we gonna be in #ACHRISTMASSTORYLIVE @christmasonfox 12/17.”

Rehearse! Rehearse! Rehearse! ❄️ Gettin' ready to go for #AChristmasStoryLive on December 17! pic.twitter.com/lUev7xO1JW — A Christmas Story Live (@ChristmasonFOX) December 3, 2017

The newcomers will join a star-studded cast for A Christmas Story Live! Matthew Broderick will play the adult Ralphie Parker, who narrates the story as he looks back on his favorite childhood Christmas in the 1940s. Maya Rudolph will play Ralphie’s mom, Chris Diamantopoulos plays The Old Man (aka Ralphie’s dad), and child actor Andy Walken takes on the Ralphie role that Peter Billingsley made famous in 1983.

A Christmas Story Live! airs Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. ET. The production will air live on the East Coast. Check out a promo below.