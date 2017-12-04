‘Alaskan Bush People’: Rain Brown Shares Heartfelt Birthday Greeting For Dad Billy, Excludes Half-Sister?

Rain Brown, the youngest daughter in the Alaskan Bush People family, had a touching message for her dad, Billy Brown, on his birthday. The 15-year-old took to social media to honor the ABP patriarch last night before his birthday ended.

“Happy birthday to the amazing man that has put up with this mess (and six others) for so many years,” Rain wrote in her latest Instagram post, which featured an old photo of herself.

“I hope your day has been wonderful, Daddy!”

The Alaskan Bush People clan has endured many challenges through the years, but none compares to the one they are currently facing. As seen on the reality show’s last season, their 54-year-old mom, Ami Brown, is battling late-stage lung cancer.

Because of this, Billy Brown decided to uproot the entire family out of the wild, their home for so many years. They all relocated to Los Angeles, California, to be closer to Ami’s hospital. In the season finale, Billy announced that he plans for the family to settle on a 40-acre ranch in Colorado after Ami’s chemotherapy sessions.

Despite their ordeal, the Browns remain close as a family unit. This is evident in Rain’s heartfelt birthday message for her dad.

“Trust me, I don’t know how you dealt with us and still wanted to have more kids, haha. I hope I’m even half as good of a parent as y’all are. Love you, Mommy and Daddy!”

However, Rain’s post highlights an interesting issue within their close-knit family. When the teenager mentioned that Billy Brown raised her and her “six other” siblings, she failed to include her half-sister Twila Byars–Billy’s daughter from his previous marriage.

Though he rarely talks about it, Billy Brown has openly acknowledged his eldest daughter with his first wife. As In Touch reported, Billy got married when he was 17-years-old to “get a minor’s release” from Texas. He got divorced five years–and a daughter–later.

Me, Billy (my dad) and Ami. BTW not a recent photo! #AlaskanBushPeople #ABP A post shared by Twila Byars (TK) (@twilabyars) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

While Billy claimed that he never really got close to Twila, she agreed to appear on an episode of Alaskan Bush People last year. Billy’s eldest, now 45-years-old, even had photos taken with her half-siblings and stepmother Ami Brown.

However, Twila vented out her feelings in an honest post last year. She stated on her Facebook account that she’s ranked in her father’s family after Mr. Cupcakes, the pet dog.

“Its funny when your rank in the family is after the dog,” she stated. However, she quickly clarified in the comments that she doesn’t hold a grudge against Billy Brown and his new family.

It is unclear whether Twila maintains a relationship with her half-sister Rain or the rest of the family. Rain, who is the most active Brown family member in social media, has never posted a photo of her on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Billy Brown and his famous family will be back on television with a one-part Christmas special. It airs on Dec. 15 on Discovery Channel.