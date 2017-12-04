MLB Rumors: New York Yankees Working To Re-Sign C.C. Sabathia

C.C. Sabathia was a big part of the New York Yankees’ run to the ALCS last season and is currently a free agent. There are a few teams that could show interest in signing him, but he is widely expected to end up re-signing with the Yankees when everything is said and done.

New York was hoping to sign Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, who would have taken a spot in their rotation immediately. They also saw Masahiro Tanaka opt to remain with the Yankees rather than test free agency. Even before the news that Ohtani had ruled the Yankees out as a possible team to sign with, the Yankees had already reached out to Sabathia.

According to a report from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Yankees and Sabathia are already working on a new deal, making it extremely unlikely that he will leave New York.

Last season with the Yankees, Sabathia revitalized his career. He finished the season with a 14-5 record to go along with a 3.69 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. Not only did he perform well on the mound, he was also a veteran leader, which was important for a very young Yankees’ roster.

At 37 years of age, the Yankees likely won’t go much longer than a year or two on Sabathia’s new contract. Spotrac.com has his market value set at around $12.2 million per year. If that is indeed the price range, it seems highly unlikely that the Yankees would give him more than one season.

Looking ahead at the 2018 MLB season, the Yankees will have their work cut out for them in the American League. The Houston Astros, Cleveland Indians, and Boston Red Sox are all viewed as serious World Series contenders. New York will need to make a move or two to stick with those three teams, and they certainly cannot afford to take a step back by losing Sabathia.

Outside of the Yankees, no reports have surfaced about other teams who are interested in signing Sabathia. It appears that most teams have already accepted the fact that New York will end up re-signing him.

Expect to see the Yankees and Sabathia come together on a new deal in the near future. They entered the offseason hopeful that a new contract could be agreed upon, and it shouldn’t be much longer before that hope turns into reality.