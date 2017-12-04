Green Bay Packers: Brett Hundley Updates Franchise QB History In One Unique Area

Brett Hundley has received quite a bit of heat since taking over the starting quarterback job for the Green Bay Packers. He has had big shoes to fill with Aaron Rodgers out due to a broken collarbone but was able to keep the Packers in playoff contention with a huge 26-20 win in Week 13 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Green Bay fans have not been happy with the lack of progression from Hundley’s arm. He has not shown the ability to make big plays through the air and has taken quite a few sacks due to not getting rid of the football. Despite his problems, Hundley has shown signs of starting potential, especially in his big Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That being said, Hundley did update Packers’ franchise history at the quarterback position against the Buccaneers. He didn’t do it with his arm, but his legs were dangerous.

According to The Packers Wire, Hundley’s 66 rushing yards against the Buccaneers were the most by a Packers’ quarterback in a single game since Don Majkowski ran for 88 back in 1990. It may not be an “impressive” statistic for Hundley, but his legs were a big part of the reason that Green Bay defeated the Buccaneers in overtime.

Hundley finished the game against Tampa Bay with 13 completions on 22 pass attempts for just 84 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He heard quite a few boos from the Packers’ crowd, which is not something that is normally heard at Lambeau Field.

Despite all of the negativity from the fans, Hundley found a way to put together a 10-play, 70-yard drive at the end of regulation to tie the game with a field goal. He proceeded to record a 72-yard drive in overtime, which was capped off by a 20-yard run from Aaron Jones to win the game.

Brett Hundley after #GBvsPIT: I love my teammates. I've had so much support from them. That's why it hurts. I’m just trying to make sure we have an opportunity to win & that I play my best for them. pic.twitter.com/1VGcDFD9nl — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 27, 2017

On the Packers’ game-winning drive, Hundley made a few huge plays that kept the Packers’ drive alive. He ran seven yards for a first down early in the drive and proceeded to run for another 18 yards to take the football down to the Tampa Bay 41-yard-line. Hundley then completed a 12-yard pass to Davante Adams the play before Jones’ touchdown run.

Green Bay may not love Hundley as the starting quarterback, but he is extremely dangerous when he tucks the football and runs. Hundley has the Packers at 6-6 with Rodgers potentially coming back in just two short weeks against the Carolina Panthers. That alone should keep the Packers’ fan base excited, especially with the last game before Rodgers could return to the field being against the Cleveland Browns next week.

All of that being said, it will be intriguing to see how Hundley looks next week against Cleveland. Green Bay will certainly be favored to win the game against the 0-12 Browns, but they will need more winning plays from Hundley and a much stronger game than he had against the Buccaneers.