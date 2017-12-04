‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: New Mysterious GH Doctors Have Hidden Links To Jason & Drew Case

General Hospital spoilers reveal what GH viewers have been suspecting for a long time: the sudden appearance of all these doctors is no coincidence and can be related to the Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Billy Miller) mind-mapping mystery. Why is there a sudden influx of doctors in Port Charles, and who has the relevant skills to have been involved in the twin drama? Most importantly, who is in Port Charles now for a seemingly innocuous reason but is really there to cover their tracks? Let us review the happenings of the doctors since the return of Jason Morgan.

Fans seem to be torn about whether they like Dr. David Bensch (James DePaiva) or not. For one, Sam (Kelly Monaco) trusted the man enough to set him up with her mother, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). For a short while, Alexis herself was considering the man as a possible romantic interest. Yet, viewers are uncomfortable with his sometimes controlling attitude toward Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin). General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, suggest that Dr. Bensch may have an agenda against the Jeromes. On the other hand, he may just have had a fatherly sense of protectiveness when it came to Kiki and Dillon Quartermaine (Robert Palmer Watkins).

Obrecht's still got some tricks up her sleeves, West Coast. But Sonny wants answers now. STARTING NOW – a thrilling, new #GH on ABC! pic.twitter.com/1kjzEXDuLp — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 30, 2017

Then there is the sudden appearance of Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun). Apparently, she is the mother of Drew’s son and conveniently knows him from when they had an affair 15 years ago. According to General Hospital spoilers (via the Inquisitr), it is obvious that Dr. Nero is not very forthcoming or else she would not have hidden her son’s paternity for years. Why did she ask Drew “How?” when she greeted him by throwing her arms around him at the Thanksgiving party. Could she herself have been involved in the mind-mapping and is now trying to hide the fact that she knows what happened to the twins? Could she herself have a target on her back?

Ava (Maura West) could only find one doctor who was willing to risk the operation on her face. Dr. Zajac (Travis Schuldt) was more than willing to perform the illegal operation. If he could so easily be involved in shady practices, could he have been willing to perform others in the past? It is obvious that he considers himself above the law, and integrity is clearly optional as far as he is concerned.

In every sense her mother’s daughter, Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) is making a comeback and many viewers are wondering why she is returning at this point in time. General Hospital spoilers reveal that it seems as if she may be returning to help her mother, Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati). Dr. O murdered Victor Cassadine (Thaao Penghlis) so that her son, Nathan (Ryan Paevey), would never find out that he was not his father. Now that Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is pregnant and wants to know more about his heritage, Dr. O may need Britt’s skills in altering lab results. However, that doesn’t prevent Dr. Westbourne from having an agenda of her own.