The family of Michael Schumacher has been keeping details secret about his current health condition for quite some time. As a matter of fact, they have remained silent and refused to give updates despite the fact that fans have been clamoring for them. Luckily, the Formula 1 legend’s manager, Sabine Kehm, has given new clues to the German driver’s state.

Speaking to In Touch in October, as cited by Express, Sabine Kehm revealed that they are planning to open a museum that would feature the cars, overalls, and helmets that Michael Schumacher used during his active years. She further divulged that it has been their plan to make these things available to the public, especially since these materials have a personal association to the Formula 1 legend. Sabine said the museum would be opened next year in Cologne, Germany.

“At the back of our minds we had always planned to make them available to the public.”

The publication speculated that Sabine Kehm’s statements have teased about the latest health condition of Michael Schumacher. It claimed that the very fact that Sabine used the pronoun “we” in her accounts is a clear manifestation that the Formula 1 legend is part of the decision-making process. The news outlet added that it reignited hope for the German racer’s full recovery.

In September, reports suggested that Michael Schumacher could be transferred to the United States to receive a state-of-the-art treatment. Rumors have it that the Formula 1 legend might be flown to his ranch in Dallas, Texas. However, Daily Mail denied the claims and said that he will continue his medications and therapy in his home near Lake Geneva.

For starters, Michael Schumacher suffered a severe injury after hitting his head on a rock while skiing with his friends in December 2013 in the French Alps. The Formula 1 legend was immediately admitted to Grenoble Hospital and underwent two live-saving operations right after. The 48-year-old German racer reportedly woke up from his coma in 2014, but he remained immobile.

Recently, the Formula 1 legend’s daughter urged the Formula 1 legend to keep fighting for his life. The 20-year-old equestrian shared a photo of nature on her official Instagram account.

“There is only one happiness in this life, to love and to be loved #naturephotography #natureforsoul #keepfighting,” she wrote in the caption.

