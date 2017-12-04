‘Titanic’ 20th Anniversary: Kate Winslet Reveals 5 On-Set Secrets To Stephen Colbert

Twenty years on and Kate Winslet still has to answer questions about Titanic, the 1997 Oscar-winning film by James Cameron that shot her and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio into superstardom.

Whilst on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her latest movie, Wonder Wheel, the British actress graciously shared five Titanic on-set secrets which she herself swore have never ever been revealed in public. These include details about memorable moments in the film such as the steamy car scene, the nude sketching scene, and most importantly, the door on water scene.

Here was what the 42-year-old actress revealed while answering a round of quickfire questions posed to her by host Colbert:

1. Water And Sweat Made The Car Scene Steamy

As the iconic lovers Jack and Rose respectively, DiCaprio and Winslet had a steamy love scene – complete with sweaty handprints – in a car parked in the ship’s storage. The actress admitted that they did get quite sweaty in the car but also added, “…we were spritzed down with spray Evian bottles to make us look really like in the throes of… ”

2. Winslet Suffered From Hypothermia After Filming In Freezing Water

The Oscar winner corrected the rumor that she had pneumonia after filming for hours in freezing water. The fact was she suffered from hypothermia after doing so. “Yeah, I was really f***ing cold! (laughs) There was lots of big tanks and there was lots of water. And with that amount of water, they honestly can’t heat it (all). There was too much of it.”

3. James Cameron Drew The Infamous Nude Painting

One of the most unforgettable scenes in Titanic is when Rose poses nude on a sofa for Jack to sketch. But who exactly drew that realistic drawing of the actress in the end? “James Cameron actually drew that,” Winslet declared. “I don’t think anyone knows that till this moment right now. He did sketch me in a bathing suit.”

4. Winslet Auditioned With Matthew McConaughey

Alright, alright, alright. Colbert revealed that “Paramount wanted Matthew McConaughey for the role of Jack, but Cameron insisted on Leo”, and wanted to know how that would have changed things. For the first time in Titanic‘s history, Winslet admitted, “I auditioned with Matthew – never said that in public before! – which was completely fantastic. But it would have been a totally different thing (with Matthew).” We’re very sure that millions of DiCaprio fans would agree!

Tonight, Kate Winslet and @stephenathome fix the ending of Titanic. ???? @skpnyc A post shared by Late Show with Stephen Colbert (@colbertlateshow) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:04pm PST

5. Yes, There Was Room For Jack On That Door…

Lastly, one of the things that still irks Titanic fans till this day is that there is possibly space for two on the floating door that eventually saved Rose’s life. Not only did Winslet acknowledge that she did lie and let Jack go despite repeatedly saying that she “won’t let go”, she also felt that maybe Jack should have done one thing:

“He should have tried harder to get on that door.”

In a hilarious end to the spitfire round of questioning, the actress and Colbert proceeded to demonstrate – with the use of the interview table – just how Jack could have gotten up on that door.

Watch the amusing segment below:

Titanic returns to select U.S. theaters this December in celebration of the movie’s 20th anniversary.

[Featured Image by 20th Century Fox]