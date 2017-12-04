Prince Harry And Meghan Markle First Royal Engagement: Body Language Experts Reveal Who Is More ‘In Charge’

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their very first public appearance as an engaged couple in Nottingham, England. The lovely pair took the opportunity to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS as well as preventing youth crimes.

Love was clearly in the air during the couple’s day out as they never shied away from showing off their affection towards each other. The crowd, who also appeared smitten with the newest royal couple, consider their PDA a refreshing change in the royal family.

And while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took their roles gracefully, watchful eyes of the public couldn’t help but notice how touchy-feely they were, adding that the atmosphere between them was very “relaxed.”

Now, experts weigh in on the royal couple’s interactions during their first official outing. Interestingly, all of them agreed that the couple is “genuinely in love.” However, it was also noted that one of them seems more “in charge.”

Body language expert Traci Brown shared her thoughts on how Meghan Markle’s “Americanness” may be “rubbing off” on Prince Harry. Brown pointed out that while the fifth in line to the throne has always been “loose” for a British royal, he never really showed a lot of affection in public — a far cry from his current situation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed some PDA during their first royal engagement. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Patti Wood, a fellow body language expert, also noted that the Suits star has her own special way of showing her respect for the prince, adding that she wants to connect with him in a tender way.

“You see that she wants that connection and comfort in these very public situations.”

Judi James, another expert in gestures, revealed that even the tiniest details in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s PDA are very romantic and genuine. From the way their fingers were laced together as they held hands to throwing their arms around each other’s waists, everything looked completely natural.

She also noted that at this stage in their relationship, the royal couple already “look like a team.”

“They are unique as a Royal couple as they are clearly incredibly tactile. They are very relaxed around each other and they already look like a team.”

The royal couple never shy away from showing their affection towards each other. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

While the body language experts think that they are definitely in love, they also pointed out that one of them seemed to be more dominant than the other, at least on few occasions during their outing.

Brown noted that one of the most interesting details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s body language is how the latter sends off the message that she’s more “in charge.”

According to the behavior guru, the actress often has her two hands on the prince, a sign that she “needs to be in control.”

Nottingham body language expert Darren Stanton also shared the same thought. According to him, there were times when Meghan Markle pats Prince Harry on his lower back as if giving him a reassurance. He called the gesture a “power pat” — something that is often done by politicians like Donald Trump.

“It’s saying ‘I’m in charge.'”

Many are convinced that Meghan Markle is ready to be a royal. WPA Pool / Getty Images

The body language experts also agreed that Meghan Markle seems to be ready to take on her new role as the new royal. Wood claimed that the American actress has an almost “Princess Diana-esque ease and humility with the public.”

“I loved how she bent down to get close to children,” she explained. “When she’s interacting with each person, she greets them and makes it a private conversation, which is pretty incredible considering this is the first time she’s out in an official capacity.”

Stanton, on the other hand, is also convinced that the actress has “taken to her new role like a duck to water,” adding that she seemed “completely relaxed.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018.