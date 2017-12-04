Who Is Walking Meghan Markle Down The Aisle When ‘Suits’ Actress Marries Prince Harry?

There has been a flurry of information regarding the wedding of Prince Harry to the American actress Meghan Markle, since their engagement was officially announced a week ago. According to The Daily Mail, even Queen Elizabeth will be attending her grandson’s wedding to the Suits star. What about Markle’s family? Will her father walk her down the aisle, or will Prince William or one of her actor friends do so instead?

According to The Sun, Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, will indeed be walking his daughter down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Despite a knee injury that causes him a limp, his brother, Michael claims Thomas will do his fatherly duty.

“I know Thomas feels happy and excited about the engagement.”

Michael explained that his brother is constant contact with his daughter Meghan Markle. He knew about her relationship with Harry early on, and he has always been in the loop regarding his daughter’s life.

“He and Meghan have a good relationship, and they talk weekly so she keeps him up to date.”

Luckily for Thomas Markle, he doesn’t have to foot the seven, possibly eight-figure wedding bill.

According to the Daily Mail, the wedding will be paid in full by the royal family. Yet, taxpayers will be paying for security, just as they had when Kate Middleton married Prince William.

#news Meghan Markle's father 'will walk her down the aisle' – Despite suffering from a leg injury Thomas Markle (inset with Meghan), 73, plans to give his daughter away at St George's Chapel in Windsor when she marries Prince Harry next Spring. https://t.co/BSIJuxNNZh — Elexonic (@Elexonic) December 3, 2017

Thomas Markle Senior has kept out of the public eye the past 18 months since his daughter began dating the fifth in line to the British Throne. Although Prince Harry has yet to meet his future father-in-law, Meghan says that the two have spoken on several occasions.

‘He’s talked to my dad a few times but he hasn’t been able to meet him just yet.’

Unlike his daughter who will be moving to Kensington Palace, to Nottingham Cottage, Markle lives modestly between Rosarito Beach, in Baja Mexico and Los Angeles.

Royal engagement: Meghan’s shy father Thomas Markle wants to walk her down the aisle https://t.co/f1sAPz3O6P pic.twitter.com/TnsGgKAqrs — The Times of London (@thetimes) November 30, 2017

Thomas Markle had previously worked as a television lighting director on the soap opera General Hospital and on the comedy Married With Children.

Markle also received a esteemed accolade for his talents. He won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Direction for a Drama Series in 2011, for his work on General Hospital.

Meghan’s brother Tom Jr. says that his father has always been close to Meghan, and he will relish walking her down the aisle.

“Dad loves Meghan more than anything. Meghan has always been her daddy’s princess and he will be there when she marries her real-life Prince.”

As the wedding plans between Meghan and her prince continue to be so revealed, it is incredibly fitting that her dad will be there by her side, as well.